Home / India News / BJP MP Manoj Tiwari injured during protest outside Kejriwal’s home
india news

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari injured during protest outside Kejriwal’s home

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was leading a group of protestors seeking the revocation of the ban on public celebration of Chhath Puja in Delhi, put in place by Aam Aadmi Party government
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was injured after he fell from a barricade he had climbed onto as Delhi Police used the water cannons. (HT photo)
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was injured after he fell from a barricade he had climbed onto as Delhi Police used the water cannons. (HT photo)
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Copy Link
By Pankhuri Yadav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari was injured on Tuesday while protesting near Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence against a ban on the celebration of Chhath Puja at public places because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was rushed to the emergency wing of the Safdarjung Hospital, where he was reported to be stable.

Tiwari was leading a group of protestors, including Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, seeking the revocation of the ban when Delhi police used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

A police officer said that Tiwari was injured after he fell from a barricade he had climbed onto as Delhi Police used the water cannons.

Also Read | Averted major terrorist strike: Delhi Police on Pak man’s arrest in Laxmi Nagar

Abhay Verma, the chief spokesperson for Delhi BJP, said Tiwari sustained injuries as he was standing on the barricade. “He is stable now,” said Verma.

The area around Kejriwal’s house was heavily barricaded to prevent the protestors from getting closer to it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out