Many courses filled up as Delhi University releases fourth cut-off list

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) on Saturday released the fourth cut-off list for admission but several popular courses, such as English, Political Science and Computer Science, is no longer available at some of the top colleges. Other courses, such as Economics, History and Philosophy, are still open but with a marginal dip in the range of 0.25 to 1 percentage points in these colleges.

Applications under the fourth list will be accepted on Monday and Tuesday and colleges can approve admissions till Friday (November 5). Students have time till 5pm on Saturday (November 6) to pay the fee to secure admission. Students can also drop existing admissions after paying a cancellation fee, to take admission in another college.

Under the fourth list, Lady Shri Ram has closed admission in popular courses such as English, Economics, Political Science, Philosophy and B.Com (hons), though the History course is still open at a 99% cut-off.

Miranda House has also closed admission to courses such as English and Political Science though Economics (98.75%), History (99%), and Philosophy (96.75%)are still available.

Hansraj College on Saturday closed admission for English but History (98%) and BCom (98.5%) are still available at the college. The Economics course recorded a 0.25% drop in cut-off in the fourth list, from 99% to 98.75%.

Hindu College had closed admissions for arts and commerce courses in the general categoryin the third list itself, , except Philosophy which has a 97.5% in the fourth cut-off list.

At IP College, admission has been closed for most courses, except English (96.75%) and B.Com (hons) (96.75%).

South Campus’s Gargi College still has seats available in some of the popular courses such as B.Com (hons)(97.25%), Political Science (97.5%), Economics (97.75%) and English (96.75%) in the general category.

College principal Promila Kumar said that a significant dip was not expected in the next list. “There will not be a substantial dip for commerce and humanity courses in the next cut-off list. We could see some dip in Science courses. Since very few seats are open -- 1-3 in most cases -- we have to be careful with the cut-off, or else we will end up with over-admissions,” said Kumar.

The college has already recorded over-admissions in the B.Com programme in the general category and in some other courses.

This year, 11 undergraduate programmes had released a 100% cut-off in the first list out of which seven courses have closed admission.

Shri Ram College of Commerce had reduced its 100% cut-off in two courses – BCom (Honours) and Economics – to 99% and 99.5% respectively for the third list in reserved categories. On Saturday, these dropped further, settling at 97.5% for both courses.

Students wanting to study History can still apply to Lady Shri Ram College (98%), Kirori Mal College (97.75%), Sri Venkateswara College (97.25%), Ramjas College (97.75%) and Kamala Nehru College (98%).

Political Science is available at Kamala Nehru College (96.75%) and Gargi (97.5%).

English too is available under the fourth cut-off list in colleges such as Sri Venkateswara College (97.25%), Gargi College (96.75%), English (96.75%) and Kamala Nehru College (95.75%).

The fifth cutoff list for admission will be declared on November 8.