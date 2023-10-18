Massive fire at furniture shop in Delhi's Kirti Nagar| Video

A fire broke out at a furniture showroom in Delhi's Kirti Nagar area onWednesday.The fire erupted at the furniture shop at around 6:32 pm. The shop was engulfed in flames. At least 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. So far, no casualty has been reported in the incident.

Earlier in the day, a fire had broken out at a factory in outer Delhi's Bawana area. No one was injured in the fire.

"The blaze started from the first floor and it soon covered the whole building. The operation of dousing the fire is on," a Delhi Fire Service official told PTI.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

