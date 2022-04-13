Maximum temp to hover around 39 degrees Celsius in Delhi

New Delhi: The mercury dipped below the 40-degree mark for the first time in six days in Delhi on Tuesday as clouds ended a five-day heatwave. Most weather stations recorded a dip of two to three degrees Celsius. Safdarjung, the base station for weather, recorded a high of 39.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. It is expected to remain the same on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky.

A minimum of 21.7 degrees Celsius is expected on Wednesday compared to 22.5 a day earlier. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperatures will start rising slightly to 40 degrees Celsius by Friday.

IMD scientist RK Jenamani said cloudy skies on account of a western disturbance are influencing the northern plains and that rain was expected in parts of Punjab and the Himalayan foothills.

“This western disturbance is not likely to bring rain to Delhi, but dry thunderstorm activity and windy conditions may be seen over the next couple of days in some places. This is likely to provide a slight cooling effect in comparison to the 42-degree highs seen over the last couple of days,” he said. He added there may be some drizzle in National Capital Region cities.

IMD said another western disturbance is expected across the northern plains from April 18 to 20, but will only bring clouds over Delhi.

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index of 259 (poor) at 8 am on Wednesday.