MBA in family business helping people across India, says Sisodia

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that his government’s decision of introducing an MBA programme in the family business and entrepreneurship to the state-run Delhi Technical University (DTU) will not only enhance the family businesses in the national capital but also across the country.

The Delhi government had launched this course in DTU in 2019. Addressing the gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of an auditorium in DTU’s east campus, Sisodia said, “The introduction of MBA in Family Business and Entrepreneurship at DTU will enhance family businesses of not just Delhi but of the entire nation. Their children need not seek employment in other companies. Rather they can use their learning from the course to better their business and create more job opportunities. It is my dream that this course becomes the best entrepreneurship course in the world and compete with Babson college of the US, which is renowned for its family business and entrepreneurship course.”

Sisodia also interacted with students enrolled in the course to know their experiences. Abhishek Mohta, a second-year student, said, “My father has a business of stone crusher manufacturing. In India, we seem to lack succession planning within families, and hence, most children don’t inspire to be a part of family businesses. Being a student of MBA Family business and entrepreneurship really opened up my mind to new ideas, which I incorporated within my family business and saw great success.”

Another student Aman Gupta said, “My family has a construction business and two years back, we also opened a restaurant. But with the onset of Covid pandemic, we lost so much of our money the effort that we had put in it. After learning new ideas here, I have been able to revive our restaurant business.”