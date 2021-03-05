MBA in family business helping people across India, says Sisodia
- Manish Sisodia also interacted with students enrolled in the course to know their experiences.
Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that his government’s decision of introducing an MBA programme in the family business and entrepreneurship to the state-run Delhi Technical University (DTU) will not only enhance the family businesses in the national capital but also across the country.
The Delhi government had launched this course in DTU in 2019. Addressing the gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of an auditorium in DTU’s east campus, Sisodia said, “The introduction of MBA in Family Business and Entrepreneurship at DTU will enhance family businesses of not just Delhi but of the entire nation. Their children need not seek employment in other companies. Rather they can use their learning from the course to better their business and create more job opportunities. It is my dream that this course becomes the best entrepreneurship course in the world and compete with Babson college of the US, which is renowned for its family business and entrepreneurship course.”
Sisodia also interacted with students enrolled in the course to know their experiences. Abhishek Mohta, a second-year student, said, “My father has a business of stone crusher manufacturing. In India, we seem to lack succession planning within families, and hence, most children don’t inspire to be a part of family businesses. Being a student of MBA Family business and entrepreneurship really opened up my mind to new ideas, which I incorporated within my family business and saw great success.”
Another student Aman Gupta said, “My family has a construction business and two years back, we also opened a restaurant. But with the onset of Covid pandemic, we lost so much of our money the effort that we had put in it. After learning new ideas here, I have been able to revive our restaurant business.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civil defence volunteer accidentally shoots himself
- The accused man, 30-year-old Sujeet Kumar, remains hospitalised and the police are waiting for him to recover before they pursue “suitable action” against him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court warrant against MCD union members
- A bench of justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Rekha Palli also asked the members of the striking union to not put under siege the municipal corporation or throw garbage on the streets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MBA in family business helping people across India, says Sisodia
- Manish Sisodia also interacted with students enrolled in the course to know their experiences.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Local sources behind high pollution in north, east Delhi
- Jai Prakash, north Delhi mayor, said that all efforts of the municipal agencies this winter were focused to control local pollution sources.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police claim to foil plot for murder of riots accused in Tihar jail
- No Delhi police officer commented on the incident on record, but senior police officers aware of the development said on condition of anonymity that the two men who were on the target, are lodged in Tihar for their role in the northeast Delhi violence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Earthmover accidentally dumps soil, kills 14-year-old boy in Shahbad Dairy
- Like several other curious onlookers, the boy too was watching the earthmover in action when the mishap took place, the police said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Life in an auto-rickshaw
- Considering the possibility of quitting this occupation, he observes that “one of the good things of being an auto driver is that all your income is made in hard cash.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most cities low on economic ability
- The last, which has a weight of almost one-third in the rankings, is a completely subjective parameter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohankrishna Bohara wins Bihari Puraskar
- The Bihari Puraskar is one of the three literary awards instituted by the KK Birla Foundation in 1991.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre not utilising vaccine doses adequately: Delhi HC
- It also asked the Centre why it was donating or selling Covid-19 vaccines to foreign countries at a time when the drive to inoculate Indian citizens was not optimised.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More diversions at Ashram for underpass construction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Kejriwal, L-G Baijal, Union finance minister Sitharaman get Covid jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi scores high on education, housing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP says people have rejected BJP for failure to govern the MCDs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC issues warrants against sanitation union office-bearers after they miss hearings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox