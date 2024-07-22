 MCA forms panel to file report on T1 roof collapse, Delhi high court told | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
MCA forms panel to file report on T1 roof collapse, Delhi high court told

ByShruti Kakkar
Jul 23, 2024 05:28 AM IST

The expert committee consists of structural engineers from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

The Union ministry of civil aviation (MCA) on Monday informed the Delhi high court that it has constituted a high-level expert committee to assess and file a report on the collapse of the roof at Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-1 (T1) on June 28 — an incident which led to the death of a cab driver and left eight people wounded.

The portion of the roof collapsed during heavy rainfall on June 28. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The expert committee consists of structural engineers from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, MCA told a bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

The submission was made in a petition filed by the trust Civil Society Council of India, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the roof collapse to assess the quality of construction at T1, its project approval, and clearance from civil agencies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The ministry, represented by standing counsel Ravi Prakash, also submitted that the Delhi Police has also registered a first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence), and was carrying out an investigation into the incident.

The petition further underscored that the incident at T1, coupled with similar incidents at Jabalpur and Rajkot airports, raised concerns about the safety and structural integrity of airport facilities.

“That DGCA’s primary focus has been safety on the air side of the terminal and hence there is no specific rule on maintaining or inspecting the terminal building. That Fire & Life Safety norms are not followed in accordance with the proviso of National Building Code of India 2005 as per Bureau of Indian Standard by the DIAL for the canopy collapsed crushing several cabs standing on the departure lane of IGI airport,” the plea read.

The ministry, also represented by advocates Ali Khan and Isha Kanth, submitted that it has directed airport operators to carry out a third-party audit of the structural stability of airport buildings and associated infrastructures through a reputed government institution/body, and carry out a thorough evaluation of all civil, electrical and technical aspects of the building, including the design, specifications, and workmanship of the roof-sheeting structure before the onset of monsoon every year.

Considering the steps initiated by the ministry, the court closed the petition.

“In view of the steps that have been initiated by the respondent, the present writ petition is closed,” the court said in its order.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
News / Cities / Delhi / MCA forms panel to file report on T1 roof collapse, Delhi high court told
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
