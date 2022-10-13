MCD 'beldar' arrested for taking 50,000 bribe in south Delhi

The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch arrested a 52-year-old ‘beldar’ working in the maintenance department of MCD for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh to allow some construction work in Sainik Farm area, officials said on Thursday.

Mahavir Singh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, works as a beldar in the maintenance department of MCD, Central Zone, Lajpat Nagar, they said.

According to officials, the matter came to light when a 62-year-old Delhi resident approached the ACB saying an MCD beldar, Mahavir Singh, asked from him ₹1.5 lakh in bribe to allow him to carry out renovation work in Sainik Farm.

"Due to his continuous harassment and compulsion, the complainant was subjected to pay ₹50,000 to the alleged Beldar. Thereafter, Mahavir Singh again approached the complainant and threatened him to pay an additional bribe amount of ₹50,000, thereby leading the complainant to approach the Anti-Corruption Branch," said Madhur Verma, Additional Commissioner of Police (Head of Anti-Corruption Branch).

Taking note of the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Mahavir Singh accepting ₹50,000 in bribe near Bandh Road, Sangam Vihar, the officer said.

A case was registered and Singh was arrested, police said, adding the matter is being further investigated to look for other people who may be involved in it.