MCD demolishes temporary structures near Jama Masjid

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday launched a demolition drive around Jama Masjid in Old Delhi, removing “temporary structures” from public parks near the Mughal-era monument, senior civic officials said.

MCD officials said the encroachment removal drive was being undertaken in compliance with directions of the Delhi high court to recover public spaces. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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MCD officials said the encroachment removal drive was being undertaken in compliance with directions of the Delhi high court to recover public spaces.

In January, the Delhi high court had ordered a probe into encroachments in and around Jama Masjid, saying that “if any illegal construction is found, the law must take its course”. The court had directed the MCD to undertake a comprehensive survey of constructions in and around the monument and initiate statutory action to remove encroachments or unauthorised structures found during the exercise.

The MCD spokesperson said Monday’s enforcement action focused on the parks around Jama Masjid.

“As part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with the directions of the Delhi high court and to safeguard public spaces, an enforcement action was undertaken in the park areas around Jama Masjid under Old Delhi Zone, MCD. Certain unauthorised temporary structures were removed by the MCD teams with the full cooperation of all concerned stakeholders and authorities,” the spokesperson said, adding that the demolition exercise was carried out peacefully.

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{{^usCountry}} “The debris clearance operations are underway to protect public land and maintain the parks,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The debris clearance operations are underway to protect public land and maintain the parks,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

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Teams from the maintenance department were deployed in the morning to clear three parks in the area, an official added.