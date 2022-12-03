MCD election 2022: Delhi markets to remain shut tomorrow for civic body polls

All the markets will be closed in the national capital on Sunday, in view of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the Chamber of Trade and Industries (CTI) informed on Saturday.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal told ANI "There was no official declaration regarding holiday on the day of the MCD election by the Election Commission."

He said that the vendors were having confusion regarding whether it will be a holiday tomorrow.

"So, the vendors were having much confusion. Because, in the wholesale markets, Sunday happens to be the weekly off. But, the retail markets like Karol Bagh, Gandhi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kamla Nagar, South Extension, Shahdara, Laxmi Nagar, Rohini, Pitam Pura, etc, are open on Sunday.

The CTI Chairman further said that the market unions and CTI mutually decided to keep the markets closed.

"CTI had conversations with the union leaders of the markets, and we all mutually decided to keep all the wholesale and retail markets will be closed on December 4," he added.

Delhi State Election Commission has set up 13,638 polling stations for the civic body polls in the national capital, slated for Sunday.

The high-stakes MCD elections with 250-wards will take place on Sunday and the counting of votes will be held on December 7.