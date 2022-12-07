MCD election result 2022: BJP's Adesh Gupta amid head-on MCD poll battle against AAP

MCD election result 2022: Amid a head-to-head race between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party in the crucial Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022, the BJP's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over "corruption" and "failure" and exuded confidence that the they will win the civic polls for the fourth time.

“People of Delhi will take revenge for the manner in which the Delhi CM indulged in corruption and betrayed them. I trust the people of Delhi. We raised issues, exposed AAP's corruption and revealed their failures. We're going to come to power in MCD, for the fourth time,” Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, celebrations have ensued at the AAP headquarters in Delhi since this morning as both exit polls and trends showed the results in their favour.

As the current trends stand, the AAP and the BJP are locked in a tight contest in a fight never seen before. While early trends showed the BJP in lead, Kejriwal's party also caught up. The AAP currently stands strong with 75 seats, while the BJP has won 54 out the 134 wards where the results have been declared till 12pm. A clearer picture is expected soon.

The high-stakes MCD election for 250 wards was held on Sunday, sealing the fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.