MCD Election 2022 LIVE: AAP remains hopeful after exit polls, results today
MCD Election 2022 Live Updates: Results for the high-stake three-way battle between between the AAP, BJP and Congress will be declared today.
MCD Election 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election will begin at 8 am today that will decide the fate of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress who are contesting against each other. The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4. There are a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray and the voter turnout was about 50 percent.
After the exit polls predicted that AAP is poised for a big victory in the polls, the Kejriwal-led party has been extremely hopeful. "I want to congratulate the people of Delhi. I was watching the results yesterday. People have yet again expressed their faith in the AAP," the Delhi chief minister told reporters on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the election commission has set up 42 counting centres across the city for the counting of votes. Election observers, and 136 engineers from Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) have been deployed.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 07, 2022 07:24 AM IST
MCD elections 2022: Exit polls projected maiden victory for AAP
Most of the survey agencies have predicted a big win for AAP in the MCD elections, with India Today Axis My India projecting 149-171 seats.
India Today-Axis My India: AAP – 149-171; BJP – 69-91
Times Now-ETG: AAP146-156; BJP – 84-94
India News-Jan ki Baat: AAP – 150-175; BJP – 70-92
Zee News-BARC: AAP – 134 -146; BJP – 82-94
Dec 07, 2022 06:57 AM IST
How to check results?
With the counting of votes beginning shortly for the civic polls, click here to see how you can check the results.
Dec 07, 2022 06:43 AM IST
AAP, BJP (or Cong?) to control Delhi civic body for next 5 years?
The battle for Delhi's municipal corporation - a shoe-in for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, if exit polls are to be believed - will be decided today. Will Arvind Kejriwal and his AAP establish their own 'double-engine' government in the national capital? Or will rivals Bharatiya Janata Party retain control of the civic body to set up another five years of BJP v AAP squabbles? Read more here
Dec 07, 2022 06:35 AM IST
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
The counting of votes for the high-stake Delhi civic polls will begin at 8 am today. The election is seen as a three-way battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.
The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4. There are a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray and the voter turnout was about 50 percent.