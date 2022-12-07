MCD Election 2022 LIVE: AAP remains hopeful after exit polls, results today

MCD Election 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election will begin at 8 am today that will decide the fate of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress who are contesting against each other. The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4. There are a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray and the voter turnout was about 50 percent.

After the exit polls predicted that AAP is poised for a big victory in the polls, the Kejriwal-led party has been extremely hopeful. "I want to congratulate the people of Delhi. I was watching the results yesterday. People have yet again expressed their faith in the AAP," the Delhi chief minister told reporters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the election commission has set up 42 counting centres across the city for the counting of votes. Election observers, and 136 engineers from Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) have been deployed.