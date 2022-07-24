MCD initiates work on theme park to mark 75 years of independence, facility to be ready by next Republic day

New Delhi:

Work on the theme park on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg showcasing waste to art, the foundation stone of which was laid by lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday, will be completed before next year’s Republic Day.

Named Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav park, the facility spread over 4.5 acres will replace the existing Shaheedi park and will feature galleries and exhibits related to Indian history and its freedom struggle, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has said.

Municipal authorities should create a water channel flowing up to a central fountain in the park, establish an interpretation centre at the entrance and create adequate parking space for the visitors, Saxena said on Saturday.

The civic body will spend around ₹16.5 crore and utilize 200 tonnes of scrap such as old vehicles, electricity poles, pipes, irons rods and so on to develop the exhibits on park adjacent to the Firoz Shah Kotla. It will be the third such themed park in the capital after the Waste to Wonder park at Sarai Kale Khan that has replicas of the Seven Wonders of the World, and Bharat Darshan park that has replicas of India’s heritage monuments.

The park at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg will serve as a recreational space that would also narrate the story of the country’s freedom movement, a municipality spokesperson said. “It will be a tribute to the heroes of our freedom struggle,” the official said, declining to be named. “Ten sets of replicas will be installed in the park.”

Some of the replicas would be titled Golden Period of Bharat, Maratha Empire, indomitable Sikh Empire, Freedom Struggle of 1857, Jan Andolan, Cultural and Social Awareness, Freedom Struggle, Fight against foreign invaders, Swadeshi Movement, Satayagraha and India’s Independence, and the Constitution and Integration of Princely States, the municipality has said.

Besides the replicas, the park will also have three galleries based on various themes related to Indian culture and heritage, valour and scientific achievements.

The park will also have souvenir shops and a food court, a horticulture department official said, requesting anonymity. “One 140KW solar power panel will also be established in the park to take care of the energy needs to ensure that the facility is eco-friendly,” he said. “Various types of tree and shrubs will be planted in the park to add to its beauty.”