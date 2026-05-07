New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi said on Thursday that it has intensified its anti-mosquito drive across the city following unusually high rainfall in April, with over 12 crore household inspections carried out in a month to check the spread of vector-borne diseases.

MCD intensifies anti-mosquito drive after Delhi witnesses spike in dengue cases

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According to the civic body, around 4,100 MTS employees of the Public Health Department conducted 121.5 lakh household visits between April 1 and April 30 to inspect for mosquito breeding.

This year, the national capital witnessed a spike in dengue cases, as according to the MCD's official data, Delhi has recorded 107 dengue cases so far this year, of which 52 were reported in April alone.

In comparison, the city had logged 130 dengue cases till April in 2025, including 32 cases in April. Similarly, 35 cases in April 2024 and 18 in April 2023.

Officials said anti-mosquito insecticide was sprayed in 79,298 homes, while larvivorous fish were released at 231 sites to control mosquito larvae in water bodies. The MCD said its teams are carrying out weekly anti-larval spraying in drains, stagnant water bodies and other vulnerable locations.

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{{^usCountry}} Special inspection drives were also conducted at construction sites, schools, residential colonies, drains and police maalkhanas, considered vulnerable to mosquito breeding. Eight such campaigns have been organised so far, the official statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Special inspection drives were also conducted at construction sites, schools, residential colonies, drains and police maalkhanas, considered vulnerable to mosquito breeding. Eight such campaigns have been organised so far, the official statement read. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Under the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and vector-borne disease bye-laws, the civic body issued 16,261 legal notices and imposed 856 challans where mosquito breeding was detected, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and vector-borne disease bye-laws, the civic body issued 16,261 legal notices and imposed 856 challans where mosquito breeding was detected, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The corporation said it has also stepped up public outreach measures, with officials holding 3,582 resident welfare association meetings and organising 1,392 rallies to spread awareness about dengue, malaria and chikungunya prevention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The corporation said it has also stepped up public outreach measures, with officials holding 3,582 resident welfare association meetings and organising 1,392 rallies to spread awareness about dengue, malaria and chikungunya prevention. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Besides this, 7,002 stickers and 1,792 banners were put up across the city, while WhatsApp groups have been created in every ward to address complaints related to mosquito breeding, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides this, 7,002 stickers and 1,792 banners were put up across the city, while WhatsApp groups have been created in every ward to address complaints related to mosquito breeding, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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The civic body said the city recorded 30 mm rainfall in April this year, the highest for the month in the last 18 years, compared to only 0.7 mm rainfall recorded in April 2025.

Officials said intermittent rainfall and water accumulation have created favourable conditions for mosquito breeding, prompting intensified surveillance and fogging operations.

The MCD said adequate stocks of anti-larval and anti-mosquito chemicals are available with the Public Health Department.

The civic body appealed to residents not to allow water stagnation in and around their homes and advised them to cover water containers, keep tanks sealed and clean water coolers at least once every week.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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