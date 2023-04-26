MCD mayoral polls LIVE: AAP-BJP's battle on ballots today for Delhi's next mayor
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will elect a new mayor and a deputy mayor today. The high-stakes polls are being held at a time when the civic body is yet to elect the powerful Standing Committee, which plays an important role in local civic governance.
In today's election, incumbent mayor Shelly Oberoi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will face off against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor from Greater Kailash Shikha Rai. Similarly, incumbent deputy mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal of the AAP will take on BJP’s Soni Pandey from the Sonia Vihar ward in East Delhi.
Being the ruling party in the MCD, the AAP has exuded confidence that its candidates will mark their victory in this election.
MCD elections for mayor and deputy mayor are held by secret ballot, and anti-defection laws do not apply. The electoral college is made up of 250 elected councillors, 14 MLAs, and 10 MPs. After winning 134 of the 250 municipal wards in the December 4 civic elections, the AAP had a clear numerical advantage.
In MCD’s history, only eight mayors have served for more than a year, and if elected, Oberoi will be the ninth such mayor.
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 08:48 AM
What happens to presiding officers after mayoral elections?
The powers of the presiding officer come to an end with the election of the mayor. The newly elected mayor then presides over the election of the deputy mayor.
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 08:22 AM
The fate of Shelly Oberoi as Delhi mayor
Oberoi was elected MCD mayor on February 22. She completed her 38-day tenure on March 31. According to the DMC Act, a new mayor is elected every year at the start of the financial year on April 1.
Oberoi had a truncated tenure due to change in municipal calendar arising from unification of three erstwhile corporations, delimitation and postponement of civic elections to December last year.
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 08:15 AM
What's the fracas on presiding officer?
The nomination of the presiding officer had emerged as a contentious issue ahead of the first mayoral polls after the MCD unification in February, with the AAP alleging that the LG chose a Bharatiya Janata Party councillor (Satya Sharma) ahead of the senior most member of the House (Mukesh Goyal). During the February 22 session, Sharma took controversial decisions -- allowing nominated aldermen to take oath before the councillors and then allowing them to vote in the polls, both of which were later overturned by the Supreme Court.
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 08:14 AM
L-G approves Delhi government's proposal on presiding officer
Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Monday approved the Delhi government's proposal to nominate Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Mukesh Goyal as the presiding officer for the mayoral elections.
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 08:12 AM
How MCD mayoral elections are held?
MCD elections for mayor and deputy mayor are held by secret ballot, and anti-defection laws do not apply. The electoral college is made up of 250 elected councillors, 14 MLAs, and 10 MPs.
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 08:11 AM
BJP anticipates fair election; no to ‘AAP’s anarchy'
Delhi BJP spokesperson, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, said the party anticipates a fair election in which the presiding officer does not play a partisan role, and acts per constitutional precedents.
“Due to the AAP’s anarchy, the corporation’s administration and development work have come to a halt. They are preventing the formation of MCD’s standing committee. They must understand that without the formation of the standing committee, no administrative work of MCD is possible,” he said.
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 08:09 AM
AAP's Gopal Rai confident on his party's re-win
AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai earlier said people of Delhi have given AAP a clear mandate, and that the AAP candidate for mayor will be elected. “The BJP is attempting to get AAP councillors to their side, but neither the Delhi government nor its municipal wing is going to be affected by their ploy. They tried every trick last time, too, but AAP’s candidate will be elected mayor again,” he said.
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 08:04 AM
BJP nominates senior leader as mayoral candidate
BJP on April 18 announced Greater Kailash councillor Shikha Rai will be BJP's nominee for the post mayor while Soni Pandey, councillor from Sonia Vihar, will be the candidate for deputy mayor.
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 08:01 AM
AAP repeats candidates for MCD mayoral polls
The incumbent mayor, Shelly Oberoi, and deputy mayor, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, on April 17 filed their nominations as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates for a second term as the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to hold elections to the two key posts.