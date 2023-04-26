MCD mayoral polls LIVE: AAP-BJP's battle on ballots today for Delhi's next mayor

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will elect a new mayor and a deputy mayor today. The high-stakes polls are being held at a time when the civic body is yet to elect the powerful Standing Committee, which plays an important role in local civic governance.

In today's election, incumbent mayor Shelly Oberoi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will face off against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor from Greater Kailash Shikha Rai. Similarly, incumbent deputy mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal of the AAP will take on BJP’s Soni Pandey from the Sonia Vihar ward in East Delhi.

Being the ruling party in the MCD, the AAP has exuded confidence that its candidates will mark their victory in this election.

MCD elections for mayor and deputy mayor are held by secret ballot, and anti-defection laws do not apply. The electoral college is made up of 250 elected councillors, 14 MLAs, and 10 MPs. After winning 134 of the 250 municipal wards in the December 4 civic elections, the AAP had a clear numerical advantage.

In MCD’s history, only eight mayors have served for more than a year, and if elected, Oberoi will be the ninth such mayor.