AAP repeats candidates for MCD mayoral polls

The incumbent mayor, Shelly Oberoi, and deputy mayor, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, on Monday filed their nominations as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates for a second term as the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to hold elections to the two key posts on April 26. Shelly Oberoi files her nomination for the post of MCD Mayor candidate for the upcoming mayoral elections in presence of AAP Senior Leaders Sanjay Singh and education minister Atishi at Civic Center on Monday. (HT photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not announce its candidates for the posts till Monday evening.

Both the mayor and the deputy mayor had a truncated 38-day tenure that ended on March 31 due to delayed municipal elections and a bitter feud between the ruling AAP and BJP holding up mayoral polls. According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, the elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor are held in the beginning of the new financial year in April.

The AAP candidates filed their nominations at the municipal secretary’s office in the presence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi education minister Atishi.

Sanjay Singh said that both the mayor and deputy mayor have performed well in the limited tenure and they had and served the people of Delhi well. “Based on their performance, we have decided to repeat them,” Singh said.

Oberoi said the people of Delhi have given the AAP a massive mandate to run MCD. “The people have a lot of expectations from us. AAP will do its best to live up to their expectations. We will work closely with the Delhi government with honesty and hard work in the coming term,” she added. Deputy Mayor Iqbal said that he will work towards realising the ten guarantees made by the AAP in the run up to the municipal polls. “We have created a roadmap over our short tenure. We will work towards taking the MCD at top position. We will give an account of our achievements after one year,” he added.

A senior municipal official said that the candidates can file nomination papers till April 18. “The nominees will have the freedom to withdraw their candidature till the beginning of the House meeting on April 26,” the official said.

The official said that the LG will be asked to appoint a new presiding officer for convening the session. He added that the incumbent mayor is allowed to preside over the meeting, but only if she is not a candidate for the fresh election.

Mayoral elections are held under secret ballot process and the anti-defection laws do not apply. The electoral college consists of 250 elected councilors, nominated 14 Delhi MLA and 10 MPs.