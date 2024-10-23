Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MCD seals 13 eateries on Deenpur Road over lack of licence, unhygienic food

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 23, 2024 05:02 AM IST

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, a health trade licence from the public health department is mandatory for running an eatery

New Delhi

Officials seal an eatery on Monday evening. (HT)
Officials seal an eatery on Monday evening. (HT)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed 13 eateries and dhabas in Deenpur Road, southwest Delhi, which connects Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension-2 Road, for illegally operating without licences and causing traffic snarls during peak hours, a senior MCD official said on Tuesday.

A senior official from the public health department said that a survey of Deenpur Road was done upon receiving complaints about these eateries.

“There were reports of evening traffic jams and inconvenience to local residents and commuters, as well as open public consumption of alcohol. Notices were issued to 13 units and all of these units have been sealed shut on Monday evening,” the health official, requesting anonymity, said.

Dr Aniket Sirohi, deputy health officer of Najafgarh zone, said these establishments were selling unhygienic food, putting consumers at risk of diseases. “They were also running without valid municipal health trade licences. The drive will continue over the next few days,” he said.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, a health trade licence from the public health department is mandatory for running an eatery. It covers establishments, such as eateries, hotels, coffee shops, restaurants, bakeries, tobacco/pan shops, and food trucks, among others. The civic body charges 1,000 as a processing fee, one-time registration charge and annual licensing fee.

“ The operator has to provide medical certificates for staff and food handlers, along with adhering to minimum prescribed sanitary conditions. For larger restaurants, functional effluent treatment plant is also mandated and running a unit without licence can result in penalties and sealing,” the health official said.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //