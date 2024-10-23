MCD seals 13 eateries on Deenpur Road over lack of licence, unhygienic food

New Delhi Officials seal an eatery on Monday evening. (HT)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed 13 eateries and dhabas in Deenpur Road, southwest Delhi, which connects Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension-2 Road, for illegally operating without licences and causing traffic snarls during peak hours, a senior MCD official said on Tuesday.

A senior official from the public health department said that a survey of Deenpur Road was done upon receiving complaints about these eateries.

“There were reports of evening traffic jams and inconvenience to local residents and commuters, as well as open public consumption of alcohol. Notices were issued to 13 units and all of these units have been sealed shut on Monday evening,” the health official, requesting anonymity, said.

Dr Aniket Sirohi, deputy health officer of Najafgarh zone, said these establishments were selling unhygienic food, putting consumers at risk of diseases. “They were also running without valid municipal health trade licences. The drive will continue over the next few days,” he said.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, a health trade licence from the public health department is mandatory for running an eatery. It covers establishments, such as eateries, hotels, coffee shops, restaurants, bakeries, tobacco/pan shops, and food trucks, among others. The civic body charges ₹1,000 as a processing fee, one-time registration charge and annual licensing fee.

“ The operator has to provide medical certificates for staff and food handlers, along with adhering to minimum prescribed sanitary conditions. For larger restaurants, functional effluent treatment plant is also mandated and running a unit without licence can result in penalties and sealing,” the health official said.