MCD seeks legal power to roll out barrier-free border toll tax system

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) may soon get the legal powers to issue digital challans and recover dues from commercial vehicles evading toll tax as the civic body prepares to roll out a barrierless toll collection system across Delhi’s borders by the end of the year.

Currently, MCD issues contracts to third-party firms that set up checkpoints along the Capital’s borders and collect the toll by halting all commercial vehicles – often leading to serpentine jams. (Representative photo)

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The civic body on Thursday approved a proposal to amend the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Toll Tax) Bye-Laws, 2007, paving the way for enforcement measures under the upcoming Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system. The changes are part of MCD’s larger plan to modernise toll collection at Delhi’s 156 border toll points.

MCD has already floated tenders for selecting contractors to develop and operate the MLFF system, with the bidding process expected to conclude by June 30.

Officials said 20 major toll plazas will become barrier-free before the onset of Delhi’s winter pollution season in October, while the remaining locations are expected to be covered by December 2026.

Under the MLFF framework, commercial vehicles will pass through toll points without stopping at physical barriers. Overhead gantries fitted with RFID readers, sensors and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will identify FASTags and vehicle registration numbers, allowing toll charges to be deducted automatically while vehicles continue moving at normal speeds.

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{{^usCountry}} Currently, MCD issues contracts to third-party firms that set up checkpoints along the Capital’s borders and collect the toll by halting all commercial vehicles – often leading to serpentine jams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, MCD issues contracts to third-party firms that set up checkpoints along the Capital’s borders and collect the toll by halting all commercial vehicles – often leading to serpentine jams. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said MLFF technology is expected to significantly reduce congestion at Delhi’s borders, where long queues of trucks and commercial vehicles often build up, especially during peak hours and the winter months. Reduced idling times are also expected to lower vehicular emissions during the Capital’s annual pollution season.

A senior MCD official said amendments to the toll tax bye-laws are necessary to deal with vehicles that attempt to bypass the electronic system or do not have sufficient balance in their FASTag-linked accounts. “If a commercial vehicle does not have enough balance in its account, carries an invalid RFID tag or for any other reason the toll amount is not realised, an electronic notice or e-challan will be generated automatically,” the official said.

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The owner will be required to pay the unpaid toll amount along with any applicable penalty within 72 hours. If payment is not made within this period, the civic body will issue an electronic warrant of distress, enabling authorities to intercept and impound the vehicle for recovery of dues. Existing provisions allow penalties of up to five times the unpaid toll amount.

The proposed amendments will now be sent to the Delhi government for final notification.

The first phase of implementation will cover 20 major entry points, including Kundli, Rajokri, Tikri, Aya Nagar, Kalindi Kunj, Kapashera, Shahdara (Main and Flyover), Ghazipur (Main and Old), DND Flyway and the Badarpur-Faridabad crossings.

The move comes months after the Supreme Court, during last winter’s severe pollution episode, asked MCD to consider suspending toll collection at several border points to reduce traffic congestion and emissions caused by waiting vehicles. Officials said the barrierless system is expected to address both concerns while improving the efficiency of toll collection.