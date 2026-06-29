MCD to empanel vendors to process garbage from bulk waste generators

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will empanel a set of private agencies to handle waste management for bulk generators, a senior official said on Sunday.

BWGs include entities that produce more than 100kg of waste per day, buildings with an area of 20,000 sqms or more, or water consumption of 40,000 litres per day or more. (HT Archive)

This comes as the new Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules (2026) came into force, mandating decentralised processing by the bulk waste generators (BWGs), and the city is struggling to process waste due to space constraints and a lack of expertise.

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A MCD official, who did not wish to be named, said the selection process for agencies will be completed by July 17. “The empanelled agencies will act as authorised waste management and compliance partners for BWGs. They will be responsible for ensuring 100% segregation at source, providing segregated waste collection systems, and facilitating on-site or decentralised processing of wet waste through composting and biogasification. Municipality will not lift garbage from these places, and fines will be imposed for non-compliance,” the official explained.

BWGs include entities that produce more than 100kg of waste per day, buildings with an area of 20,000 square meters or more, or water consumption of 40,000 litres per day or more.

BWGs are required to process wet waste on-site as far as possible.“It has been noted that BWGs in the city currently lack sufficient in-house expertise to effectively manage waste conversion. This limitation has resulted in inefficient waste management and a rise in waste disposal at designated dumping sites within the city,” states the expression of interest floated by the MCD.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the MCD, the company must utilise GPS-enabled vehicles for waste transportation. Monthly reports must be submitted to the corporation, and compliance with environmental regulations must be ensured. Provisions for financial penalties, payment deductions, blacklisting, and panel cancellation will apply in the event of violations of prescribed standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the MCD, the company must utilise GPS-enabled vehicles for waste transportation. Monthly reports must be submitted to the corporation, and compliance with environmental regulations must be ensured. Provisions for financial penalties, payment deductions, blacklisting, and panel cancellation will apply in the event of violations of prescribed standards. {{/usCountry}}

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BWGs may also include residential gated societies, institutional users including buildings occupied by the schools, colleges and universities, malls, multiplexes, hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, wholesale markets, community halls, convention halls, auditoriums and banquet halls,

Despite multiple warnings and public notices issued by the MCD over the last year, BWGs in the city are still not complying with waste processing norms. Last year, HT had flagged that only 3,749 BWGs had registered with the MCD, and the civic body had issued more than 32,000 challans, worth more than ₹85 lakh, for non-compliance with waste rules.