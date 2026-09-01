New Delhi, With cleanliness and stray animal control high on its agenda, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has launched a citywide clean-up and beautification drive ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, with officials directed to spruce up key venues and roads to be used by delegates.

MCD to step up cleanliness, stray dog control ahead of BRICS summit

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According to senior officials, the decision was taken at a review meeting on August 27, where MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar directed senior officers and zonal deputy commissioners to closely monitor preparations.

The commissioner instructed officials to treat the summit preparations as a priority and said they would be held personally responsible for lapses, unclean streets and incomplete works in their areas, officials said.

The MCD has also formed specialised 24-hour animal control squads to keep stray cattle, street dogs and monkeys away from summit venues and routes to be used by delegations.

Civic teams have been instructed to carry out intensive deep-cleaning drives at key venues and along major transit routes between September 1 and 13. The BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held on September 12-13.

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{{^usCountry}} The focus areas include prominent locations such as Rajghat, Bharat Mandapam, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lotus Temple and Sunder Nursery, as well as major shopping hubs such as South Extension. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The focus areas include prominent locations such as Rajghat, Bharat Mandapam, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lotus Temple and Sunder Nursery, as well as major shopping hubs such as South Extension. {{/usCountry}}

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As part of the makeover, the MCD is focusing on repairing damaged roads, clearing construction waste and ensuring that public toilets near event sites are clean and functional.

Civic workers have also been instructed to transform neglected brown patches into green spaces, install decorative flower planters, repair streetlights and put up aesthetic lighting displays around prominent landmarks, officials said.

"Special attention will also be given to the BRICS Bazar event scheduled at the National Crafts Museum from September 8 to 10," officials said.

Enforcement teams will work round the clock to remove illegal street vendors and unauthorised hoardings and check illegal parking along major roads. Officials have been asked to keep patrolling cleared stretches to prevent encroachments from returning.

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Public health officials have been directed to step up anti-mosquito fogging and spraying to minimise the risk of vector-borne diseases during the summit.

The commissioner also directed officials to document the work through "before and after" photographs and warned that delays or negligence could invite disciplinary action.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.