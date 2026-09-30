MCD House: Councillors flag gaps in air pollution control

Discussions on air pollution dominated proceedings of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Tuesday, with councillors across party lines questioning the effectiveness of measures being implemented on the ground to tackle deteriorating air quality, even as the civic body cleared more than 31 policy proposals and deferred two agenda items.

A short-notice discussion on air pollution saw councillors flag issues ranging from accumulated waste and illegal dumping of construction material to inadequate water sprinkling and enforcement against activities contributing to road dust. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

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A short-notice discussion on air pollution saw councillors flag issues ranging from accumulated waste and illegal dumping of construction material to inadequate water sprinkling and enforcement against activities contributing to road dust.

BJP councillor Ritu Goyal said discussions on air pollution would be futile without ensuring cleanliness on the ground. She said waste collection in the Rohini zone was not functioning properly, resulting in accumulation of garbage, and demanded action against those illegally dumping construction material on roads.

Congress group leader Nazia Danish also called for concrete action on the ground, while BJP councillor Rajpal Singh demanded a four-month ban on wood-based cremations as a measure to reduce pollution. He suggested promoting CNG or electric cremation methods, and said around 200 cremations were conducted using wood in Delhi every day. He claimed such a ban could save about 100 tonnes of wood daily and reduce pollution from burning wood.

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{{^usCountry}} Other councillors questioned claims about the implementation of measures announced by the civic administration and sought greater enforcement against illegal construction, accumulated waste and dust-generating activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other councillors questioned claims about the implementation of measures announced by the civic administration and sought greater enforcement against illegal construction, accumulated waste and dust-generating activities. {{/usCountry}}

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Goyal also demanded action against building-material suppliers occupying roads, particularly during the winter months. “There is no justification for them to occupy the roads. If there are no designated spaces, shops, or authorised arrangements for them, why are they occupying the roads?” she said.

Former leader of the House and BJP councillor Mukesh Goel said encroachments and construction material lying on roads contributed to pollution by generating dust when disturbed by passing vehicles.

The House, presided over by deputy mayor Monika Pant, subsequently cleared more than 31 policy proposals, including a proposal to establish a private medical college and hospital on the 47-acre vacant land of Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis on a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

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Other proposals approved included declaring 48 rural villages as urban villages, including Singhola, Ghalibpur and Issapur; procurement of 70 mechanical road sweepers for road-dust control; a status report on granting property rights and regularisation of 1,511 unauthorised colonies; installation of solar photovoltaic plants on municipal buildings; and permission to construct Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in MCD-run community halls.

Two agenda items which deal with replacement of street lights in six administrative zones and their operation maintenance for 10 years were postponed without discussion.

Proceedings were also disrupted by a protest by AAP councillors over the controversy involving Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma, who allegedly slapped AAP worker Saheb Singh during a road inspection in west Delhi on Sunday. They raised slogans demanding an FIR against Verma and alleged that police did not act on complaints filed by AAP leaders.

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AAP councillors, who were initially absent from the House, later arrived with Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang. Narang was stopped by security personnel as he moved towards the mayor’s podium. Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav alleged that Narang was involved in a scuffle with security staff, while Narang alleged that security guards prevented AAP councillors from entering the House.