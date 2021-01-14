IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / MCDs ban sale, stocking of poultry; eateries can’t serve chicken or eggs
The Delhi government had on Monday confirmed the spread of avian influenza in the Capital, shut the Ghazipur wholesale poultry market for 10 days, and banned the entry of live birds into the city without proper health certification from authorised veterinarians.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
The Delhi government had on Monday confirmed the spread of avian influenza in the Capital, shut the Ghazipur wholesale poultry market for 10 days, and banned the entry of live birds into the city without proper health certification from authorised veterinarians.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
delhi news

MCDs ban sale, stocking of poultry; eateries can’t serve chicken or eggs

The orders, issued separately by the three civic bodies, stated that the rules were applicable with immediate effect, and that any violation would attract penal action or cancellation of the meat trade licences.
READ FULL STORY
By Sweta Goswami, Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:45 AM IST

The three municipal corporations (MCDs) of Delhi on Wednesday imposed a blanket ban on the storage, packaging and sale of all poultry across the national capital, triggering anguish among retailers and restaurant owners who said that if the order was not reviewed immediately, the supply of chicken and eggs will come to a complete halt in Delhi.

The MCDs also prohibited restaurants and hotels from serving any item containing chicken or eggs to their customers. The orders, issued separately by the three civic bodies, stated that the rules were applicable with immediate effect, and that any violation would attract penal action or cancellation of the meat trade licences.

The Delhi government had on Monday confirmed the spread of avian influenza in the Capital, shut the Ghazipur wholesale poultry market for 10 days, and banned the entry of live birds into the city without proper health certification from authorised veterinarians. Later, the government also prohibited the sale of packaged or processed chicken brought from outside Delhi. But it did not completely ban the sale of chicken and eggs in the city.

On Wednesday, the north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations went a step further by imposing a complete ban on any form of activity related to poultry and live birds in the areas under their jurisdiction, including prohibiting restaurants and hotels from serving any item containing chicken or eggs to their customers.

The civic bodies said their decision was based on the Delhi government’s recent orders, which banned all forms of trade related to poultry.

However, a Delhi government spokesperson said the orders issued by the MCDs were more stringent compared to what the city administration had done.

Jai Prakash, mayor of the north Delhi municipal corporation (North MCD), said the civic body has asked those involved in the poultry business to strictly follow the prohibitory orders. “If violated, action will be taken by the deputy director (veterinary services) of all zones and their meat trade licence will also be cancelled. Owners of restaurants are being ordered not to serve food containing poultry meat and eggs otherwise penal action will be initiated against them as per the law,” he said.

The east MCD also issued a similar order and said people are also being requested call on the helpline number 011-23890318, if they find any unnatural death of birds in their locality.

Anurag Katriar, president of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said they will write to the MCDs requesting them to rescind the rules.

“What is more surprising is that the Delhi government had actually given out newspaper advertisements today morning assuring that well-cooked meat or egg is safe to eat. Businesses are being affected due to the multiplicity of authority in the city,” he said. Health experts have also pointed out that chicken thoroughly cooked above 70 degrees Celsius is safe to consume.

Restaurateur Priyank Sukhija, owner of restaurants brands such as Tamasha, Lord of the Drinks, Warehouse Café and Teddy Boy, said because of the MCD order they will have to trash cold-processed chicken worth lakhs of rupees.

“Cold processed chicken has a maximum shelf-life of a month. Our current stock was to be totally used up within the next 10-15 days, but now it will have to be trashed. Also, Delhi lives on chicken, especially butter chicken. Our restaurants see a huge demand for chicken items, with that being taken off the shelves, now we are likely to see a drastic drop in customer footfall as well,” said Sukhija.

Irshad Qureshi, general secretary, Delhi meat traders’ association, said of the 6,000 licensed meat shops registered under the group, nearly 2,500 shops sell only chicken. “Their businesses had dropped by nearly 60-70% in the past one week because of bird flu. Now, it has come to a complete halt,” Qureshi said.

Dr Shobha Broor, former head of the department of microbiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said people could still eat chicken, but precautions must be taken. “The virus gets killed once the chicken is thoroughly cooked above 70 degrees Celsius. People need to take precautions with the raw chicken -- they should use gloves to handle it, they should clean the surface where the uncooked chicken is kept thoroughly, and wash their hands properly,” said Dr Broor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
With the induction of 100 new buses, DMRC will have 274 feeder buses plying on around 30 routes. The DMRC is also in the process of resuming the feeder bus service by addressing the concerns of feeder service operators.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
With the induction of 100 new buses, DMRC will have 274 feeder buses plying on around 30 routes. The DMRC is also in the process of resuming the feeder bus service by addressing the concerns of feeder service operators.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Metro will get 50 e-buses for feeder service by April

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:21 AM IST
The feeder service, which is crucial for last-mile connectivity, has been shut since last March, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, and DMRC is planning to restart the service soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
High levels of ammonia in the Yamuna had prompted the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to reduce or stop water production at its plants at least five times last year.(AFP PHOTO.)
High levels of ammonia in the Yamuna had prompted the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to reduce or stop water production at its plants at least five times last year.(AFP PHOTO.)
delhi news

Yamuna pollution on top court radar again

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:18 AM IST
The bench noted that the Constitution and judicial decisions of the past have given municipalities the mandate of setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs) and stopping effluents from reaching surface water.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said they had to hold sessions with parents to convince them that all safety norms would be followed. (Representative Image)
Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said they had to hold sessions with parents to convince them that all safety norms would be followed. (Representative Image)
delhi news

A contactless Republic Day parade in store for students

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:52 AM IST
As in previous years, three groups of students will perform at Rajpath this year — Delhi Tamil Education Association (DTEA) Senior Secondary schools, Mount Abu Public School and Vidya Bharti School from Rohini, and Government Girls Senior Secondary School B-2 Yamuna Vihar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the second time this season that the Delhi residents are experiencing a sharp drop in temperatures, with the previous cold spell occurring around the end of 2020 in which the minimum temperature on New Year’s Day dropped to 1.1°C – the lowest temperature recorded in the city in 14 years. (Representative Image)
This is the second time this season that the Delhi residents are experiencing a sharp drop in temperatures, with the previous cold spell occurring around the end of 2020 in which the minimum temperature on New Year’s Day dropped to 1.1°C – the lowest temperature recorded in the city in 14 years. (Representative Image)
delhi news

Delhi shivers as 2nd cold wave sets in, lows to stay around 3-4°C: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:45 AM IST
Cold wave conditions are expected to continue in Delhi-NCR for at least the next five days, according to scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while pollution levels are likely to further worsen and may even reach the “severe” zone in the coming days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several principals said the decision will be vital for students who need personal attention from teachers. (Representative Image)(HT file)
Several principals said the decision will be vital for students who need personal attention from teachers. (Representative Image)(HT file)
delhi news

Caution, relief as kids weigh return to school

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:42 AM IST
The students’ return to campuses will be “completely optional for parents”, and attendance will not be mandatory, the government said in its announcement on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 75 include prominent hospitals such as Lok Nayak, BL Kapoor, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, AIIMS, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Fortis Escorts Institute, and Safdarjung Hospital. (Representative Image)(via REUTERS)
The 75 include prominent hospitals such as Lok Nayak, BL Kapoor, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, AIIMS, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Fortis Escorts Institute, and Safdarjung Hospital. (Representative Image)(via REUTERS)
delhi news

City vaccine centres down to 75 from 89

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:32 AM IST
Initially, the central government had approved 5,000 vaccination locations across India, of which 89 were in Delhi. On Wednesday, the Centre reduced the number of locations for the inaugural day (Saturday) from 5,000 to 2,934, with which the number of centres in Delhi also reduced to 75.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials aware of the development said the boxes were shifted to a temperature-controlled facility in cargo terminals and were then shipped out. (Representative Image)
Officials aware of the development said the boxes were shifted to a temperature-controlled facility in cargo terminals and were then shipped out. (Representative Image)
delhi news

20k Covaxin doses land in city; final prep underway for V-Day

By Prawesh Lama, Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:27 AM IST
This comes a day after 264,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, reached the Capital. The first doses will be administered on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government school teachers’ association, (GSTA), Delhi, on Wednesday wrote to Sisodia, who is both education and development minister, to repeal the order and put their teachers back on school duty. (Representative Image)(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
The government school teachers’ association, (GSTA), Delhi, on Wednesday wrote to Sisodia, who is both education and development minister, to repeal the order and put their teachers back on school duty. (Representative Image)(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Relieve us of bird flu duty, say teachers

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:18 AM IST
In a state revenue department order on Tuesday, the government constituted five surveillance teams — each led by a government school teacher and accompanied by two civil defence volunteers — to check the spread of bird flu in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi government had on Monday confirmed the spread of avian influenza in the Capital, shut the Ghazipur wholesale poultry market for 10 days, and banned the entry of live birds into the city without proper health certification from authorised veterinarians.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
The Delhi government had on Monday confirmed the spread of avian influenza in the Capital, shut the Ghazipur wholesale poultry market for 10 days, and banned the entry of live birds into the city without proper health certification from authorised veterinarians.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
delhi news

MCDs ban sale, stocking of poultry; eateries can’t serve chicken or eggs

By Sweta Goswami, Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:45 AM IST
The orders, issued separately by the three civic bodies, stated that the rules were applicable with immediate effect, and that any violation would attract penal action or cancellation of the meat trade licences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kejriwal said, “There are a lot of people who would not be able to afford the vaccine. I had appealed to the Centre to provide free vaccine to all the people of the country… If the Centre doesn’t do it, the Delhi government will provide free vaccine to all the residents of Delhi.”(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Kejriwal said, “There are a lot of people who would not be able to afford the vaccine. I had appealed to the Centre to provide free vaccine to all the people of the country… If the Centre doesn’t do it, the Delhi government will provide free vaccine to all the residents of Delhi.”(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Free vaccine for all residents of Delhi: Kejriwal

By Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:36 AM IST
The comments by Kejriwal came three days before the vaccination drive is set to kick start across the country – with healthcare workers chosen as the first priority group, to be followed by frontline workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Environmentalists earlier have stated that the reason for the frothing could be the release of certain gases when reacting with few specific bacteria.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Environmentalists earlier have stated that the reason for the frothing could be the release of certain gases when reacting with few specific bacteria.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Toxic foam continues to float near Yamuna River bank in Delhi

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Local residents told ANI that the day-before-yesterday the white forth formed a layer making it impossible for anybody to stand near the river bank.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to officials, around 30 lakh vehicles need to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers. Two-wheelers don't need the stickers that identify the fuel type.(HT Photo)
According to officials, around 30 lakh vehicles need to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers. Two-wheelers don't need the stickers that identify the fuel type.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Transport dept to launch drive to check HSRP, colour-coded sticker compliance

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:17 PM IST
All vehicles in Delhi are required to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers to determine their engine and fuel type as per various court and government orders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, NDMC banned sale of poultry or processed chicken meat(ANI)
Earlier, NDMC banned sale of poultry or processed chicken meat(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi's East, South municipal corporations ban sale of chicken

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Testing of samples of dead crows and ducks had confirmed bird flu cases in the national capital on Monday, prompting the Delhi government to impose a ban on sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activists of the Dal Khalsa radical Sikh organization burn copies of recent agricultural reforms during a demonstration. (AFP Image )
Activists of the Dal Khalsa radical Sikh organization burn copies of recent agricultural reforms during a demonstration. (AFP Image )
delhi news

At makeshift Singhu border gurudwara, protesters honour those who died

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:27 PM IST
A temporary Gurudwara has been set up at the Singhu border, where the farmers are protesting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Apart from the NDMC order, the Delhi government too issued an advisory and urged people to not panic and consume poultry-based products cooked at high temperatures.(PTI)
Apart from the NDMC order, the Delhi government too issued an advisory and urged people to not panic and consume poultry-based products cooked at high temperatures.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi: NDMC bans sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken due to bird flu

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:45 PM IST
The Delhi government had earlier imposed a ban on the sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the national capital after testing samples of crows and ducks had confirmed the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP