Measures being taken to eliminate organised crime in Delhi: Asthana

The Delhi top cop’s comments come after it was revealed that the instructions for the Rohini court shootout aimed at the killing of Jitender Gogi was given on phone by rival gangster Tillu Tajpuria.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Asthana said that after he took over, the Delhi Police took a firm stand against organised crime in the city.(HT_PRINT)

Delhi police chief Rakesh Asthana assured on Thursday that the Delhi Police will crack down on criminals and end gang rivalries in the Capital. He said that criminals operating from jails will be booked under criminal conspiracy.

Asthana said that after he took over, the Delhi Police took a firm stand against organised crime in the city. “Those associated with gangs should be busted, and appropriate and tough legal actions should be taken against them,” he told news agency PTI. He said that a large number of gangsters were put under judicial custody after being arrested. Asthana, however, said that some of their associates are outside and continue to commit crimes on instructions given to them by the jailed gangsters.

The Delhi top cop’s comments come after it was revealed that the instructions for the Rohini court shootout aimed at the killing of Jitender Gogi was given on phone by rival gangster Tillu Tajpuria. Tajpuria was lodged inside Mandoli Jail, from where he gave his associates instructions to execute his orders.

“We have identified a few criminals who have been operating from jails and giving directions to commit offences. They have been taken as accused in such cases. We have applied 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) in such cases and investigations are in progress,” Asthana said.

Speaking of recent crackdown on gangsters, Asthana said that four people were arrested in connection with a murder in Dwarka as a part of Delhi Police’s crackdown on organised crime. “We are committed to put a curb on it, to eliminate gang war in the city and make it safer for citizens. It will take some time but I assure you that action will go on continuously till we are satisfied that all the gangsters are neutralized and taken care of,” Asthana said.

He also said that police forces of states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where Delhi’s gangsters often go in hiding, will also help Delhi Police in neutralizing the threat posed by these gangsters.

