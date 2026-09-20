New Delhi, Delhi Police, in coordination with the Drug Control Department, raided a medical store in outer north Delhi's Pooth Khurd after receiving information that pregabalin capsules were allegedly being sold without prescriptions to people seeking the medicine for its intoxicating effects, officials said.

Medical store raided in Delhi over alleged sale of pregabalin without prescription

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The joint action was carried out on September 18 at Ambey Pharmacy on Pipeline Road near Satguru Dairy, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shobhit Saxena said.

Police said a decoy customer was sent to the shop with a ₹500 note to purchase pregabalin without producing a prescription. The shopkeeper allegedly supplied the capsules, and the same currency note was subsequently recovered from his possession.

The information gathered during the inspection indicated that pregabalin was allegedly being supplied to persons for misuse and at prices higher than the normal retail rate, officials said.

The medical store was being run by Akhil, a resident of Daryapur, who was found at the premises, they said. The drug licence displayed at the shop was in the name of Sagar Rana and was valid only until May 6, 2026. No renewal application or fee payment was found, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Drug Control Department also found Schedule H and H1 medicines at the premises, but purchase bills, sale records and prescribed registers were not available. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Drug Control Department also found Schedule H and H1 medicines at the premises, but purchase bills, sale records and prescribed registers were not available. {{/usCountry}}

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A substantial quantity of expired medicines was also found, with manufacturing or expiry details on some packets allegedly obscured with permanent marker. No CCTV camera was installed at the premises, officials said.

According to the authorities, the shopkeeper claimed that medicines were procured from a person identified as Rajesh, who was allegedly not an authorised dealer.

Pregabalin is a prescription medicine used for conditions including neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia and certain neurological disorders. The Centre notified its inclusion in Schedule H1 in May this year, with the stricter regulatory provisions set to come into force in November.

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The Drug Control authorities are examining the licence status, procurement and sale of medicines, alleged unauthorised sale of pregabalin, expired drugs and record-keeping violations. Further legal action will be taken according to the findings.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.