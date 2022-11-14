Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mehrauli murder: DCW issues notice to Delhi Police, seeks response by Friday

delhi news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 05:32 PM IST

According to the police, a man confessed to murdering his live-in partner chopping her body, and dumping the body parts in different parts of the city over the next few weeks. The incident happened in May, the police said, citing the accused's statement.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to the city police over the murder of a woman, allegedly by her live-in partner, in south Delhi's Mehrauli.

Also Read | Woman killed by live-in partner, body cut into 35 pieces, dumped: Delhi Police

“Notice has been issued to Delhi Police over this horrific murder. How is it possible that such an incident happened six months ago, and no one came to know about it. Did the girl file any complaint for domestic violence or sexual abuse? Did the man have someone else' support?” tweeted Swati Maliwal, the DCW chairperson.

“Aftab, the killer, should be punished severely!” added Maliwal. The body has sought response to the notice latest by Friday.

The case came to light after the accused was arrested following a missing complaint filed by the victim's father, who stated he hadn't been able to get in touch with his daughter ‘for months.’

During his interrogation, Aftab confessed he murdered the woman in May after they got into an argument, officials said, adding that he also told them that he chopped her body into 35 pieces, stuffed them inside a refrigerator, and dumped the pieces in different parts of the city over the next few weeks.

However, it is to be noted that a confession or disclosure made before a police officer is not admissible before a court unless backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Topics
dcw delhi police
