Metro back to regular service from today

A day after the government lifted several curbs including the weekend curfew in the Capital, the Delhi Metro announced that its services will resume on weekends from Saturday. Metro officials said 100% seating is allowed in the trains though passengers will not be allowed to stand in the compartments while travelling.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC, said, “Metro services on weekends will be resumed as per routine weekend time table on all the Metro Lines starting January 29. However, minor change in services on Yellow Line (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) will be there owing to Beating Retreat Ceremony on Saturday.”

Due to the Beating Retreat ceremony, Metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Yellow Line will not be available from 2pm to 6.30pm. But the interchange facility at the Central secretariat station will be allowed and normal service at all station will be restored after 6.30pm.

“...entry at stations will continue to remain regulated as per the ground situation to ensure compliance to Covid guidelines. We advise passengers to keep extra time for their commute and cooperate with the authorities,” said Dayal.

