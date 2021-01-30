Metro trains between Model Town-Vishwavidyalaya to not operate from 11:30 pm on Saturday till 8am on Sunday

Trains between Model Town and Vishwavidyalaya Metro station on the Yellow line will not operate from 11:30 pm on Saturday till 8am on Sunday due to maintenance works, Delhi Metro rail corporation (DMRC) said on Friday.

“To undertake planned track maintenance work on up-line (towards Samaypur Badli), train services will not be available between Model Town and Vishwavidyalaya section from 11:30pm on Saturday till 8am on Sunday. Normal train services will remain available from Samaypur Badli to Model Town and Vishwavidyalaya to Huda City Centre during this period as per routine time table in the above sections. Announcements regarding the same will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line during this period,” read a statement issued by the DMRC on Friday.

A senior metro official said very few commuters will be affected by this minor disruption as the footfall during the early morning hours on Sunday and late night on Saturday is usually very low.