MHA clears renaming of MCD zones in line with Delhi district names

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has approved the process of renaming various zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in line with the names of 13 districts in Delhi, a senior MCD official said. The ministry has directed the Delhi government to notify through the official gazette the name changes with immediate effect, officials aware of the matter said.

MCD areas are currently divided into 12 administrative zones. (HT)

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In its communication, the MHA said the revenue department had, through a notification issued on December 25, 2025, created 39 subdivisions (tehsils) and 13 administrative areas in Delhi. These comprise the existing 12 MCD zones and the (combined) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment area. “...in the interest of governance efficiency and public convenience, it has become necessary to rename and formally align the existing MCD zones with the new revenue districts.” the communication said.

Following this, the MHA directed the Delhi government’s chief secretary to amend the Fourteenth Schedule of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 and notify the new names. The schedule lays down the administrative and geographical division of the city, including the boundaries and wards of municipal zones, and serves as the basis for civic administration and service delivery.

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{{^usCountry}} The 13 districts, which will also be the new names of zones, are Central, Central North, East, New Delhi, North, North East, North West, Old Delhi, Outer North, South, South East, South West, and West. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 13 districts, which will also be the new names of zones, are Central, Central North, East, New Delhi, North, North East, North West, Old Delhi, Outer North, South, South East, South West, and West. {{/usCountry}}

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MCD areas are currently divided into 12 administrative zones.

Currently, most areas under the Old Delhi revenue district correspond with the City Sadar–Paharganj zone of the MCD. Likewise, the Central district largely overlaps with the Karol Bagh zone, while Outer Delhi district includes areas falling under the Narela zone. The East district corresponds mostly with Shahdara South zone areas, and the North-East district aligns with Shahdara North zone areas. Areas under the South district fall within the South zone, while the majority of the West district areas come under the West zone.