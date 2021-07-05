Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Mild tremors in Delhi after 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Haryana's Jhajjar
delhi news

Mild tremors in Delhi after 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Haryana's Jhajjar

The National Centre of Seismology said the epicentre of the earthquake of 3.7 magnitude was in Jhajjar, Haryana.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The epicentre of the earthquake was 10km north of Jhajjar. (Representational Image)

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) late on Monday a medium intensity earthquake hit Jhajjar in Haryana, the National Centre of Seismology said. According to the centre, the epicentre of the 3.7 magnitude earthquake was 10km north of Jhajjar and that it struck at 10:36pm at a depth of 5km from the surface. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 10km N of Jhajjar, Haryana," the National Centre of Seismology tweeted.

Several people tweeted about the earthquake and many said the tremors shook their houses. A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hit Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on June 20.

The National Capital Region and its surrounding areas witnessed minor and small magnitude earthquakes from April to August 2020. The epicentres of these earthquakes were located in areas of northeast Delhi, Rohtak, Sonipat, Baghpat, Faridabad and Alwar.

According to news agency PTI, the National Centre of Seismology has deployed additional earthquake recording instruments for close monitoring of seismic activity in and around Delhi after NCR witnessed a series of tremors between April and August last year. Signatures of active faults have been observed in areas like Wazirabad, Timarpur and Kamla-Nehru-Ridge in Delhi, Jhunjhunu and Alwar districts of Rajasthan, Haryana's Sonipat, Sohna, Gurugram, Rohtak, Rewari and Nuh districtsand Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh based on the analysis of satellite imageries, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist

This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch

American footballer proposes to girlfriend on field after match
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP