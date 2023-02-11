Minor sexually assaulted by MCD teacher, NHRC takes cognizance

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday sought a report within four weeks from the Delhi government and police over the alleged sexual assault of a Class 3 girl inside an MCD school by a sports teacher. According to NHRC, the report “should include the action taken against the responsible teacher, the current status of the investigation, the status of the counseling and statutory relief provided to the victim girl.”

“The report must also contain whether the State or Delhi Legal Service Authority has awarded compensation to the victim irrespective of the trial taking place or whether the offender was traced or identified in terms of Section 357(4) Cr.PC, if yes, the quantum of compensation,” the commission added.

The NHRC wrote: “The Commission has further observed that the teachers play a vital role in everyone’s life as they are the real protectors and guides of their students as well as true craftsmen to make a safe environment for the young generation. Such incidents tarnish the image of the schools and teachers and create an atmosphere of insecurity in society.”

Calling for strict action against the alleged accused, the commission said, “Steps are necessary to be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.”

A 45-year-old sports teacher in an MCD school - identified as Umakant - has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. According to the police, the incident took place last week. The minor girl was allegedly taken to a secluded place inside the school by the accused where he sexually assaulted her, reported PTI citing police.

“The family members of the victim girl noticed that the girl was not behaving in a normal manner for the last four-five days and was not eating well. The change in her behaviour forced the mother to ask her the reason. After continuous questioning, the girl told her mother that the school sports teacher takes her to a room in the school and sexually assaults her,” NHRC said citing media reports.

The accused reportedly threatened the girl with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

(With inputs from PTI)

