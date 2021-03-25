Home / Cities / Delhi News / Modi insecure about Kejriwal, BJP wants NCT Bill to stem his popularity: Sisodia
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Sisodia said the BJP is indulging in negative politics and alleged that the saffron party’s model is that of “theft and cheating”
By Sweta Goswami
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT Photo)

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is insecure about the rise of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre brought the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to stop the spread of his popularity and governance model across the country.

Sisodia’s criticism of the Central government came a day after the GNCTD (amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed in the Rajya Sabha amid protests from the Opposition.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Sisodia said the BJP is indulging in negative politics and alleged that the saffron party’s model is that of “theft and cheating”.

“PM Modi is insecure about the rise of Kejriwal. Across India, the demand for Kejriwal’s model of governance is increasing, which can be seen in the recent panchayat and municipality elections that took place in several BJP-ruled states in the country. Kejriwal has a vision of development which is now posing a challenge to the BJP. But Kejriwal is a fighter. He will fight back,” he said.

Sisodia said the Delhi government is in touch with legal experts to decide on the future course of action. Till then, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to politically attack the BJP through protests.

“Gradually, Kejriwal is being seen as an alternative to Prime Minister Modi. People are saying that if Kejriwal keeps working this way then one day he stands a chance to become PM. Unlike the BJP, Kejriwal does not believe in tokenism. From free water and electricity to bus rides for women, the chief minister has shown the country how Kejriwal’s model of development works. The BJP is bringing this law to stop Kejriwal from gaining popularity. It is meant to stop Delhi’s and the country’s development,” he said.

According to the bill, “government” in the national capital would mean the “Lieutenant Governor” (L-G) in the context of any decision taken by the administration. It also states that all executive actions taken by the Cabinet or individually by the ministers will have to go through the L-G.

Sisodia alleged the Centre is also stopping the government’s doorstep delivery of ration scheme. He likened the Prime Minister to the father of the nation.

“The PM’s position is like that of the father. He should facilitate states to excel and do better for their people. Instead, they are doing negative politics. This should not be done as it does not suit you,” he said.

On Wednesday night after the Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, Kejriwal took to Twitter and said: “RS passes GNCTD amendment Bill. Sad day for Indian democracy. We will continue our struggle to restore power back to people. Whatever be the obstacles, we will continue doing good work. Work will neither stop nor slow down.”

