'What's the need for an elected government?' says Mallikarjun Kharge after Parliament passes NCT Bill

Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, on Thursday said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to run the government in Delhi through the Lieutenant Governor (L-G). He was reacting to the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, (GNCTD bill) in the Rajya Sabha.

"They (BJP) want to run the government through the LG. Then, what's the need for an elected government?" Kharge was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. "We had forced them to send the bill to the select committee but they didn't agree, then, opposition walked out of the House," he further said.

On Wednesday, the upper house of Parliament gave a nod to the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, amid massive uproar and opposition walkout. The bill has already been passed by the lower house of the Parliament, Lok Sabha.

The bill seeks to give overarching powers over Delhi’s daily functions to the L-G who is appointed by the central government. If enacted, a reference to the word 'government' in any law passed by the legislative assembly would directly mean the L-G and not the state government. It also makes it mandatory for the city government to seek L-G’s opinion before any executive action.

Since it was tabled in Parliament, there has been major protests by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP government. The bill has also revived an old-running power tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government over the control of the national capital.

On Wednesday, Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called it a "Sad Day" for the Indian democracy and asserted that the party will continue its struggle to "restore power back to people". " Whatever be the obstacles, we will continue doing good work. Work will neither stop nor slow down," he added in the post on Twitter.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the BJP "fears Arvind Kejriwal".

Meanwhile, the Centre and rejected accusations related to the bill being "unconstitutional". In an attempt to dispel concerns raised by opposition members, Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy said the amendments in the act will create a sound government mechanism in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.