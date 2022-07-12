Heavy rain hits parts of Delhi-NCR, traffic cops have an advice

Several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain on Wednesday, triggering concerns about disruption of road and rail traffic. Visuals showed waterlogging in many parts of the national capital soon after the national capital was lashed by rain.

As per private weather forecasting firm Skymet Weather, there was a possibility of light to moderate ‘passing rain’ over the northern parts of Delhi. Parts of Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana- that share a border with Delhi - were also told to brace up for downpour.

In view of heavy rain and waterlogging in several parts of the capital, the city is expected to witness traffic snarls. The Delhi Police has advised the commuters to plan accordingly. “Traffic Alert As per IMD report " "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi ". Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the department informed in a tweet.

As per IMD report " "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi ". Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi on Tuesday improved significantly amid morning showers. The AQI (Air Quality Index) stood at 115. Today too, the sir quality is expected to be around ‘satisfactory’ range due to expected light and trace rain spells.

Apart from Delhi, the states of Telangana, Gujarat and Maharashtra are also reeling under flood-like situation in several parts due to heavy downpour. Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has been witnessing severe waterlogging from the last two days as per ANI. In Telangana, the chief minister has asked all the authorities to be on alert amid heavy rain forecast.

In Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kohlapur, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Pune and Gadchiroli districts, too, have been witnessing downpour rains since the last few days.

