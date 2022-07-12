Heavy rain hits parts of Delhi-NCR, traffic cops have an advice
Several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain on Wednesday, triggering concerns about disruption of road and rail traffic. Visuals showed waterlogging in many parts of the national capital soon after the national capital was lashed by rain.
As per private weather forecasting firm Skymet Weather, there was a possibility of light to moderate ‘passing rain’ over the northern parts of Delhi. Parts of Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana- that share a border with Delhi - were also told to brace up for downpour.
In view of heavy rain and waterlogging in several parts of the capital, the city is expected to witness traffic snarls. The Delhi Police has advised the commuters to plan accordingly. “Traffic Alert As per IMD report " "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi ". Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the department informed in a tweet.
Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi on Tuesday improved significantly amid morning showers. The AQI (Air Quality Index) stood at 115. Today too, the sir quality is expected to be around ‘satisfactory’ range due to expected light and trace rain spells.
Apart from Delhi, the states of Telangana, Gujarat and Maharashtra are also reeling under flood-like situation in several parts due to heavy downpour. Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has been witnessing severe waterlogging from the last two days as per ANI. In Telangana, the chief minister has asked all the authorities to be on alert amid heavy rain forecast.
In Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kohlapur, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Pune and Gadchiroli districts, too, have been witnessing downpour rains since the last few days.
Delhi’s air quality expected to be satisfactory for 3 days
Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Tuesday morning. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 95 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The main pollutants in Delhi's air were particulate matter PM2.5 and PM 10.
Drought-like situation delays paddy transplantation in Bihar
Bihar's at least 29 districts are facing a drought-like situation, which has delayed paddy transplantation amid no or scanty rainfall. Agriculture minister Amrendra Pratap Singh said the government was monitoring the situation and has established power feeders for providing uninterrupted electricity to every field. A farmer leader, Vijay Bahadur Singh, said paddy seedlings were getting damaged. There has been a 27% rain deficiency. Five districts have 60% rain deficiency and 24 20% to 60%.
Delhi's neglected monuments slated for makeover: Sisodia
Conservation of heritage structures, such as Malcha Mahal, construction of museums at Dara Shikoh library and Qudsia Bagh, and the illumination of monuments are some of the steps that the Delhi government plans to undertake as it focuses on lesser-known historical places in the Capital, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday while outlining plans for heritage conservation.
15 key roads in south Delhi set for ₹23cr upgrade: Govt
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi government has approved road strengthening projects, estimated to cost ₹23.24 crore, and the state public works department will carry out work on 15 stretches across south Delhi in the coming months. Roads totalling a length of 18.19km are to be repaired and strengthened under the project, and will include stretches in Kalkaji, Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar and Kasturba Nagar, officials said.
Delhiwale: Black prince of Vasundhara
The face is looking back at Sona. He is taken care of by the citizens of the Vasundhara Valley Apartments. “He only consumes doodh, and doesn't touch roti or bread.” To be sure, Sona is never encouraged to enter the residential complex. The dog surfaced about a year ago, informs the guard at the gate, Ram Avtar. Currently, Sona's face is showing utmost serenity as he gazes at the empty road to his left.
