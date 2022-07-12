Home / Cities / Delhi News / Heavy rain hits parts of Delhi-NCR, traffic cops have an advice
delhi news

Heavy rain hits parts of Delhi-NCR, traffic cops have an advice

Light showers are also expected in south Delhi. Gurugram and Faridabad may also see rain but it will be short lived.
Delhi rain update: Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Delhi rain update: Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 09:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

Several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain on Wednesday, triggering concerns about disruption of road and rail traffic. Visuals showed waterlogging in many parts of the national capital soon after the national capital was lashed by rain.

As per private weather forecasting firm Skymet Weather, there was a possibility of light to moderate ‘passing rain’ over the northern parts of Delhi. Parts of Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana- that share a border with Delhi - were also told to brace up for downpour.

Click here for Monsoon LIVE updates

In view of heavy rain and waterlogging in several parts of the capital, the city is expected to witness traffic snarls. The Delhi Police has advised the commuters to plan accordingly. “Traffic Alert As per IMD report " "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi ". Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the department informed in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi on Tuesday improved significantly amid morning showers. The AQI (Air Quality Index) stood at 115. Today too, the sir quality is expected to be around ‘satisfactory’ range due to expected light and trace rain spells.

Apart from Delhi, the states of Telangana, Gujarat and Maharashtra are also reeling under flood-like situation in several parts due to heavy downpour. Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has been witnessing severe waterlogging from the last two days as per ANI. In Telangana, the chief minister has asked all the authorities to be on alert amid heavy rain forecast.

In Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kohlapur, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Pune and Gadchiroli districts, too, have been witnessing downpour rains since the last few days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi news monsoon rain weather + 2 more
delhi news monsoon rain weather + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The hourly AQI was 115 at 7am before parts of the city started getting rain around an hour later. (ANI)

    Delhi’s air quality expected to be satisfactory for 3 days

    Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Tuesday morning. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 95 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The main pollutants in Delhi's air were particulate matter PM2.5 and PM 10.

  • Farmers said they need electricity for a minimum of 16 hours daily during the paddy transplant season. (HT PHOTO (Representative))

    Drought-like situation delays paddy transplantation in Bihar

    Bihar's at least 29 districts are facing a drought-like situation, which has delayed paddy transplantation amid no or scanty rainfall. Agriculture minister Amrendra Pratap Singh said the government was monitoring the situation and has established power feeders for providing uninterrupted electricity to every field. A farmer leader, Vijay Bahadur Singh, said paddy seedlings were getting damaged. There has been a 27% rain deficiency. Five districts have 60% rain deficiency and 24 20% to 60%.

  • Manish Sisodia.

    Delhi's neglected monuments slated for makeover: Sisodia

    Conservation of heritage structures, such as Malcha Mahal, construction of museums at Dara Shikoh library and Qudsia Bagh, and the illumination of monuments are some of the steps that the Delhi government plans to undertake as it focuses on lesser-known historical places in the Capital, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday while outlining plans for heritage conservation.

  • Representational image

    15 key roads in south Delhi set for 23cr upgrade: Govt

    Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi government has approved road strengthening projects, estimated to cost ₹23.24 crore, and the state public works department will carry out work on 15 stretches across south Delhi in the coming months. Roads totalling a length of 18.19km are to be repaired and strengthened under the project, and will include stretches in Kalkaji, Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar and Kasturba Nagar, officials said.

  • The black dog lives alone in this seemingly impersonal world, but certainly isn’t left alone to fend for himself.

    Delhiwale: Black prince of Vasundhara

    The face is looking back at Sona. He is taken care of by the citizens of the Vasundhara Valley Apartments. “He only consumes doodh, and doesn't touch roti or bread.” To be sure, Sona is never encouraged to enter the residential complex. The dog surfaced about a year ago, informs the guard at the gate, Ram Avtar. Currently, Sona's face is showing utmost serenity as he gazes at the empty road to his left.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out