‘Lack of preparedness’: Delhi LG Saxena takes stock of Yamuna water level rise

Following a substantial release of water from Haryana's Hathi Kund barrage, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday took stock of the situation arising due to the rising level of the Yamuna River. On Monday evening, the river crossed the “danger mark” much earlier than anticipated.

Delhi LG VK Saxena (PTI)

Speaking to the media, Saxena cited Delhi's “lack of preparedness” in dealing with the unprecedented rain and failure to clean the sewage in the river.

He said, “Waterlogging has become a yearly ritual. Sewage cleaning is not done, and drain water is not treated properly. Due to all these neglected tasks over the years, waterlogging occurs,” in an apparent jibe at the Delhi government.

Saxena further emphasised that there should be regular desilting of the Yamuna, which he said will increase the river's water-holding capacity. “Najafgarh drain desilting should be done regularly,” he said.

When asked about the Delhi government's comments on the waterlogging, stating that the city has witnessed a higher amount of rain than usual and that infrastructure capacity is being enhanced accordingly, the LG said, “Nature doesn't inform us in advance; we have to be prepared for it.”

Delhi received 153mm of rainfall over 24 hours, the highest recorded precipitation in a single day in July in the past 40 years.

"I will try to ensure that attention is paid to all of these issues so that people don't have to face this," Saxena added.

The LG also inspected the flooded Pragati Maidan tunnel, Minto Bridge, and Zakhira underpass, all of which were closed for traffic due to the heavy rains received by the city over the weekend.

Yamuna crossed ‘evacuation mark’

The Yamuna River in Delhi has surpassed the “evacuation mark” of 206 metres, leading to the relocation of residents from flood-prone areas to safer places. On Monday evening, the river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi, earlier than expected. The Central Water Commission's flood-monitoring portal indicated that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge reached 206.28 metres by 6 am on Tuesday, due to increased water release from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar. These low-lying regions near the river are known to be susceptible to flooding and are home to approximately 41,000 individuals.

Delhi government on ‘flood-like situation’

During a press conference on Monday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that while a flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi, the city government is fully prepared to handle any unforeseen circumstances.

He mentioned that the evacuation of residents from low-lying areas will commence once the water level of the Yamuna River crosses the 206-metre mark.

An official from the East Delhi district confirmed that the evacuation process began on Monday night as floodwaters started entering certain areas. Atishi, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister, also visited the Yamuna to assess the situation.

To address the potential flood situation, the Delhi government issued a warning on Sunday. Authorities have been instructed to remain vigilant and take necessary actions in vulnerable areas. Quick response teams and boats have been deployed as well.

In order to closely monitor flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna, the Delhi government has established 16 control rooms.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

