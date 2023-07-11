Delhi rain: Swelling Yamuna, waterlogging disrupt traffic. Check advisory

Amid heavy downpour over the past few days, the Yamuna in Delhi has breached the evacuation mark of 206 metres, prompting the authorities to relocate people residing in flood-prone areas and temporarily suspend traffic along specific routes. The Delhi traffic police on Tuesday issued an updated traffic advisory for different parts of the city, urging commuters to carefully plan their journeys. (Check monsoon related LIVE updates) New Delhi: People wade through a waterlogged road following heavy monsoon rains near Yamuna Bazar Hanuman Mandir, in New Delhi.(PTI)

The traffic police said that the iron bridge on Pusta road in Gandhi Nagar will remain closed till further orders, while at the Pragati Maidan tunnel, the traffic movement will be restricted. “Iron bridge pusta road Gandhi Nagar is closed for public/ traffic till further orders due to dangerous level of water in Yamuna river. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the department said in a tweet. The traffic police also shared visuals of the Pragati Maidan tunnel, seen partially waterlogged, affecting the traffic movement.

Additionally, the traffic police also reported a road cave-in near the Shershah road cut on C-Hexagon, India Gate, leading to disruptions in traffic movement.

Meanwhile, the northern railways informed that the rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge has also been suspended in view of the situation. The rise in water level is attributed to release of more water into the river by Haryana from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar.

The Yamuna crossed danger level of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on Monday, much earlier than anticipated. However, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, at a press conference on Monday, said a flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi.

Stepping up its measures, the Delhi government has set up 16 control rooms to monitor the flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna. The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi are considered prone to flooding and are inhabited by around 41,000 people.

