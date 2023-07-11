Delhi rain: Orange alert issued, Yamuna crosses danger mark; schools shut

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an ‘orange alert’ in Delhi as the Yamuna River's water level crossed the danger mark due to the incessant rainfall over the past few days. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level in the Yamuna River touched 206. 24 meters - slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 meters. Yamuna river in Delhi(ANI)

On Monday night, the water level of the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 206.04 mm. Notably, the high flood level is 207.49 meters, said officials.

Amid this, the railway authorities have suspended all trail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital.

Thousands of people to be evacuated

As the water level of Yamuna has breached the danger mark, thousands of people are likely to be evacuated now. On Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The evacuation of the people in the low-lying areas around the Yamuna River will start once the river breaches the 206-meter mark.” He added that the Delhi government is “prepared for all emergencies though according to the weather predictions, the intensity of the rain will gradually decrease.”

Why is the water level rising?

Apart from incessant rainfall, the water level in Yamuna is rising continuously as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage amid heavy rainfall across northwest India. According to the Flood Control Department, around 2,15,677 cusecs water was discharged through the Hathnikund barrage at 3 pm on Monday, reported ANI.

Schools shut in Delhi

Schools in the national capital, as well as neighboring Uttar Pradesh, have been forced to shut in several areas. According to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the decision on closing schools was made “in view of the torrential rains lashing Delhi for last 2 days and warnings from the Meteorological Department.”

On Monday evening, the education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued an order saying all schools run, aided, or recognised by the MCD will remain closed on July 11 in view of incessant rainfall.

IMD predicts rain in Delhi-NCR for the next 6 six

As heavy rain lashed the Delhi-NCR region over the past few days causing flooding and disruption to normal life, the IMD has predicted six more days of rainfall. However, it added that the intensity of the rains would start reducing.