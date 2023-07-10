MCD schools to remain closed on Tuesday as heavy rainfall disrupts normal life in Delhi

All schools run, aided or recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will remain closed on July 11 in view of incessant rainfall in the national capital and the forecast of adverse weather conditions. The order was issued by the education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday evening as heavy rainfall disrupted the daily lives of residents, with severe waterlogging problems reported from various parts of the city. New Delhi: Commuters on Kartavya Path following monsoon rains, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 8, 2023.(PTI)

The schools, however, will remain closed only for students and the department heads and teachers shall come to schools as usual, according to the order. All offices will also be functional.

"In view of the heavy rainfall in Delhi and alert issued by the India Meteorological Department on adverse weather conditions, it has been decided that all MCD schools, MCD-aided and recognised schools will be closed on July 11," the order stated.

The waterlogging situation led to heavy traffic jams and congestion in several parts of Delhi. The tunnel connecting Pragati Maidan to the transit corridor was temporarily shut down due to significant waterlogging. Calls of traffic congestion, failure of traffic signals and waterlogging as well as uprooting of trees and potholes on the roads were received in the Traffic Control Room.

The Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi as torrential rains pummelled the upper catchment areas of the river for the third day on the trot. The river breached the danger mark earlier than expected. It was predicted that it would cross the danger mark only by Tuesday afternoon.

Revenue Minister Atishi said people are being sent to safer places from Khadar (floodplains) area and district magistrates concerned have been directed to be on the alert.

"Each district magistrate has been directed to be on the alert. All the teams are ready. Sending the people from Khadar areas to safer places has started through public announcements, where arrangements are being made for their stay and food. The Chief Minister is himself monitoring the whole situation," she tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail