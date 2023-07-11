Home / India News / Monsoon LIVE Updates: 3 killed, several vehicles buried as landslide hits Gangotri national highway in Uttarakhand
Monsoon LIVE Updates: 3 killed, several vehicles buried as landslide hits Gangotri national highway in Uttarakhand

Jul 11, 2023 08:49 AM IST
Today Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains in India have caused the deaths of at least 42 people, with rivers overflowing and landslides cutting off towns.

Major parts of north India have reported loss of life and property, as well as disruption in transport and power as heavy rainfall battered parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, on Monday leading to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides.

Monsoon in North India: Water flows after the flood gates of Sukhna Lake opened due to monsoon rains, in Chandigarh.
Monsoon in North India: Water flows after the flood gates of Sukhna Lake opened due to monsoon rains, in Chandigarh. (PTI)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 11, 2023 08:48 AM IST

    Three killed in landslide Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand

    Three killed as several vehicles get buried under debris from rain-triggered landslide on Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.

    (PTI)

  • Jul 11, 2023 08:38 AM IST

    Punjab traffic diverted before Ambala

    As the district administration announced closure of NH-44 (Panipat-Jalandhar) or GT Road due to breach at a portion by overflowing Ghaggar river, traffic from Delhi towards Chandigarh or Delhi has been diverted before Ambala.

    The Haryana Police has diverted traffic at Shahabad in Kurukshetra towards state highways and no vehicle is being allowed to move beyond Mohra village of Ambala. The traffic on Ambala-Chandigarh and Ambala-Ludhiana sections was being stopped as the Ghaggar water was coming on the main carriageway through agricultural fields making it unsafe for the commuting.

    After visiting the affected spot near Shambhu toll plaza on Ambala-Patiala border, Deputy Commissioner Shaleen had announced temporary closure of highway Monday night.

    HT Correspondent

  • Jul 11, 2023 08:27 AM IST

    Watch: Residential areas of Ambala waterlogged

    Incessant rainfall for the past few days in Ambala leaves the residential areas of the city waterlogged as Ghaggar River swells and overflows.

    (ANI)

  • Jul 11, 2023 08:24 AM IST

    MCD schools to remain closed on Tuesday as heavy rainfall disrupts normal life in Delhi

    All schools run, aided or recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will remain closed on July 11 in view of incessant rainfall in the national capital and the forecast of adverse weather conditions. The order was issued by the education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday evening as heavy rainfall disrupted the daily lives of residents, with severe waterlogging problems reported from various parts of the city.

    The schools, however, will remain closed only for students and the department heads and teachers shall come to schools as usual, according to the order. All offices will also be functional.

    Read Here.

  • Jul 11, 2023 08:15 AM IST

    Rain-heavy system over north likely to subside by today, to shift to east: IMD

    The extreme rainfall that has ravaged Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi since Saturday will likely subside by Tuesday, although there will be rain over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over northeastern India and adjoining areas of eastern India in the next three days, the weather office said.

    In the past two days, an interaction between a western disturbance and the monsoon trough led to extremely heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, causing landslides, flooding and widespread damage, HT reported on Monday. The unusual interaction of a western disturbance with the monsoon trough can be devastating, as witnessed during the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

    (Read Here)

  • Jul 11, 2023 07:46 AM IST

    ‘Every year during monsoon’: Uttarakhand CM

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, “Every year during monsoon, we have to face natural calamities. We get on alert mode as soon as this season comes...We have requested all Chardham Yatra pilgrims to be alert and initiate their Yatra only after taking note of the weather. Kanwar Yatra is also underway. It is raining at several locations and the Administration is monitoring it...”

    (ANI)

  • Jul 11, 2023 07:01 AM IST

    IMD issues fresh 'red' and 'orange' alerts in Himachal for next 24 hours

    There appears to be no immediate respite for Himachal Pradesh, which has been battered by rains over the last few days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD issued "red" and "orange" alerts for several districts of the hill-state for the next 24 hours.

  • Jul 11, 2023 06:48 AM IST

    Delhi: Yamuna flows over danger mark at 206.24 mm

    The water level of the Yamuna, which breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres earlier on Monday, triggering an Orange alert, was recorded at 206.24 on Tuesday, according to data shared by the Flood Control Department in the national capital.

  • Jul 11, 2023 06:38 AM IST

    Himachal has not seen such rains, rivers are in spate: Former CM Jairam Thakur

    Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur said, “We have never seen this situation in past several years and we have very worried after seeing the situation of the state. Rise in water level is seen in several small and big rivers of the state. If the situation continues to be the same, there can be more damage.”

  • Jul 11, 2023 05:36 AM IST

    Heavy rainfall disrupts train services on Sanehwal-Ambala route

    Heavy rainfall across the entire North Indian belt and especially in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana not only affected normal life but also threw the travel plans of railway passengers haywire.

  • Jul 11, 2023 05:08 AM IST

    Heavy showers claim 42 lives so far in north India

    At least 42 people have died because of heavy rains in various parts of India in the past 72 hours that has disruption normal life, causing flooding in several places in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and damage to property in Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

    According to disaster management officials of the rain hit states, 20 have died in Himachal, 15 in Jammu and Kashmir, five in Delhi, and one each in Rajasthan and Haryana.

delhi weather delhi rain himachal pradesh himachal punjab haryana uttar pradesh delhi ncr drainage system rainfall rain floods death in floods floods in india + 12 more

