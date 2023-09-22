Monu Manesar shifted to high security Ajmer jail

Bharatpur Cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal functionary Mohit Yadav, also known as Monu Manesar, was moved from the central jail at Sewar in Rajasthan to the Ajmer high security jail on Friday, Rajasthan Police officers aware of the development said. Cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal Monu Manesar was handed over to the Rajasthan Police in connection with the killing of two Muslim men in Bhiwani. (HT Photo)

Yadav was picked up by Haryana Police on September 12 in connection with an incendiary social media post on August 26. He was handed over to the Rajasthan Police after it obtained a transit remand from a court in Nuh, in connection with the abduction and killing two Muslim men in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

On Friday, Bharatpur superintendent of police Mridul Kachhawa said that Yadav was shifted to the Ajmer jail due to security reasons. Kachhawa also noted that three other accused in the Bhiwani murders — Rinku Saini, Monu alias Gogi, and Narendra alias Monu Rana — are currently incarcerated in the Sewar jail, and Yadav was moved to Ajmer in order to avoid all the accused being imprisoned in the same jail complex.

Two Muslim men – Junaid, 35, and Nasir, 25 – were allegedly abducted, assaulted, killed and their bodies were burned by alleged cow protection gangs on February 16. Their charred bodies were found in a car in Bhiwani. Yadav was booked by the Rajasthan Police in connection with the murders.

Yadav is also accused of inciting the July 31 communal clashes in Nuh, in which mobs attacked a Hindu religious procession organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, with the violence spreading to neighbouring districts and cities, including Gurugram, leading to the death of six people, with a further 88 injured.

Last week, the Rajasthan Police said that Yadav wanted to join gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s outfit, and confirmed a video chat between the two in 2022. Yadav and Bishnoi had the chat when the latter was in the custody of the Punjab police for his alleged role in the murder of Congress leader and Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, they said.