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Morning walkers get free entry to DDA’s ticketed parks till 10am

Among the sites where the ₹50 entry fee will now be waived during morning hours are Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Baansera, Asita, Kranti Udhyan, Vatika, Atal Sadbhavana Park and Vasudev Ghat

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:38 am IST
By Snehil Sinha, New Delhi
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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced that entry to several ticketed parks, green spaces and heritage sites across the city will be free for morning walkers till 10am, officials said on Thursday.

The 20 entry fee at Vaishnavi Park, DDA Green Sector 16-D, Amrut Biodiversity Park, Lala Hardayal Park and Smriti Van will also not be charged till 10am. (Raj K Raj/HT Archive)

The decision was taken following directions from lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu and is aimed at promoting fitness activities and increasing public access to green spaces in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement, officials said.

Among the sites where the 50 entry fee will now be waived during morning hours are Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Baansera, Asita, Kranti Udhyan, Vatika, Atal Sadbhavana Park and Vasudev Ghat. The 20 entry fee at Vaishnavi Park, DDA Green Sector 16-D, Amrut Biodiversity Park, Lala Hardayal Park and Smriti Van will also not be charged till 10am. There are 12 parks managed by the DDA where entry is charged, while over 700 other DDA parks across the city have free entry for residents.

According to officials, these spaces serve both environmental and recreational functions, helping maintain ecological balance while also providing residents access to open public areas across the city.

 
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