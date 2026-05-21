Mother, teenage son found stabbed to death at home in Delhi’s Govindpuri

A 38-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son were found stabbed to death inside their house in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area early on Thursday, with police suspecting robbery after cash and jewellery were found missing from the house.

Representational image.

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Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said the incident came to light around 1.11am after a PCR call was received regarding a double murder at a house in Gali No. 10 in the Govindpuri area of Kalkaji.

According to investigators, the complainant, Vishnu Sahu, a fruit and vegetable vendor who works in weekly markets, returned home around 12.30am and found the front door latched from outside. On entering the house, he found the bodies of his wife, Sharda Sahu, 38, and their 13-year-old son, a Class 7 student, lying inside with multiple stab wounds.

Police teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. During inspection of the crime scene, investigators found cash and jewellery missing from almirahs inside the house, leading them to suspect the possibility of a robbery-cum-murder.

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{{^usCountry}} Crime and forensic science laboratory teams were called to examine the spot and collect evidence, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crime and forensic science laboratory teams were called to examine the spot and collect evidence, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A case under sections 103 and 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Govindpuri police station, and multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused, officers added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under sections 103 and 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Govindpuri police station, and multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused, officers added. {{/usCountry}}

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