‘Mr Natwarlal’ held for cheating Delhi bizman of 1.6 lakh

A 44-year-old man, whom Delhi Police dubbed “Mr Natwarlal” for frequently changing his identities and impersonating influential people, has been arrested for allegedly cheating a Delhi businessman of ₹1.69 lakh by posing as the spouse of a prominent political leader, police said.

The accused, identified as Bhalinder Pal Singh, has allegedly used multiple identities (Photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused, identified as Bhalinder Pal Singh, has allegedly used multiple identities, including Bhalinder Singh, GS Bali and Jasraj Sehgal, Aditya Singh and others during the past decade. Police said he had earlier posed as the mayor of Bathinda, a personal assistant to an MLA from Jalandhar and a relative of MPs to cheat people in Punjab and Haryana. He is wanted in 25 cases of cheating and impersonation.

“His modus operandi was to project himself as an influential person and use the identity to extract money from people by claiming that their licences, permits or other work could be affected,” said DCP (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh.

According to police, Singh shifted his operations to Delhi-NCR in 2025after allegedly cheating influential people in Punjab and Haryana. In the latest case, he allegedly introduced himself to a businessman as the spouse of a prominent leader from a major political party and claimed that a student’s fee had to be urgently paid as the person responsible for making the payment was on leave.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused allegedly assured the businessman that the money would be reimbursed through the office of the politician. The complainant transferred ₹1,69,389 to bank accounts provided by the accused and also booked an Air India ticket from Delhi to Lucknow, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused allegedly assured the businessman that the money would be reimbursed through the office of the politician. The complainant transferred ₹1,69,389 to bank accounts provided by the accused and also booked an Air India ticket from Delhi to Lucknow, police said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The accused allegedly used a WhatsApp account with the Ashoka emblem as its profile picture to create an impression that it belonged to an official authority. Police said the WhatsApp account had been created using a SIM card registered with a fake identity and an incomplete address.

The case was registered at Dwarka South police station on September 13 following a complaint from the proprietor of a travel company in Sector 6, Dwarka.

Police said they obtained the IP address used when the WhatsApp account was created and, after seeking details from the telecom service provider, traced the internet connection to Sector 43, Gurugram.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Since the address available with us was incomplete, the team verified around 120 houses in the area before identifying the accused,” an officer said.

Police said Singh was eventually found living in Gurugram under the name Jasraj Sehgal. Two Aadhaar cards bearing the same number were allegedly recovered from his possession.