Multi-body exercise at INA Metro station

Published on Mar 28, 2022 05:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A multi-agency mock exercise was carried out at the INA Metro station to test preparedness against a possible chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) attack, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast or an armed attack, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said on Sunday.

The exercise was carried out in the early hours of Saturday, between 12.30am and 3.30am, involving agencies such as CISF, DMRP, NDRF, Delhi Police’s SWAT team, NSG, DMRC, DDMA, Delhi Fire Service, Medical Services, civil defence volunteers, Delhi traffic police and Delhi Police.

“The mock exercise began with an IED blast in Metro premises along with firing on passengers, Metro staff and CISF personnel. Hostages were also taken in by the terrorists,” said a CISF official. A total of 640 personnel across agencies participated, with the mock exercise coming to an end around 3.30am after the “terrorists” were taken into custody. htc

 

