Multi-body exercise at INA Metro station
A multi-agency mock exercise was carried out at the INA Metro station to test preparedness against a possible chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) attack, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast or an armed attack, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said on Sunday.
The exercise was carried out in the early hours of Saturday, between 12.30am and 3.30am, involving agencies such as CISF, DMRP, NDRF, Delhi Police’s SWAT team, NSG, DMRC, DDMA, Delhi Fire Service, Medical Services, civil defence volunteers, Delhi traffic police and Delhi Police.
“The mock exercise began with an IED blast in Metro premises along with firing on passengers, Metro staff and CISF personnel. Hostages were also taken in by the terrorists,” said a CISF official. A total of 640 personnel across agencies participated, with the mock exercise coming to an end around 3.30am after the “terrorists” were taken into custody. htc
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
