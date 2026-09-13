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Mumbai-based pilot found dead in Delhi hotel

New Delhi: A day before he was scheduled to pilot a flight, a Mumbai-based Air India captain, in his 40s, was found dead on Friday in a luxury hotel room in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, police said on Saturday

Published on: Sep 13, 2026, 07:34:10 IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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New Delhi: A day before he was scheduled to pilot a flight, a Mumbai-based Air India captain, in his 40s, was found dead on Friday in a luxury hotel room in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, police said on Saturday.

Photo for representation (Shutterstock)
Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

Police said the pilot had been staying at the hotel during a layover since Thursday.

According to police, an autopsy was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday to ascertain the cause of death, and inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said the hotel informed the Vasant Kunj North police station about the incident on Friday, and a police team was deployed. Personnel found the pilot unconscious and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Accordingly, the crime scene was inspected and an enquiry was launched.

DCP Goel added that the team found the man was a Captain with an airline and had checked into the hotel on Thursday. On Friday evening, the pilot’s brother contacted the hotel manager and informed him that his brother was not responding to his phone calls, he added.

In a statement issued, Air India said the incident was “deeply saddened.” It added that the pilot was listed to operate a flight early Saturday morning. The pilot had earlier worked with Air India Express and moved to Air India a couple of months ago.

“He was on a layover rest at a hotel in Delhi where he was found unconscious last evening. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, where he was declared dead. Air India is in close touch with his family and is extending all support at this time of grief,” an Air India spokesperson said.

HT contacted the hotel on its landline number for a comment. The executive who answered the call said they will revert.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

vasant kunjluxury hotelautopsyair india
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