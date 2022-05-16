Mundka fire: Magisterial inquiry instituted after LG approval

New Delhi: Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has approved the constitution of a magisterial inquiry under district magistrate (West) into Mundka fire incident which claimed at least 27 lives. The inquiry has to be completed within six weeks and it will ascertain lapses on the part of departments/agencies and the role of officers concerned, officials aware of the matter said.

The terms of reference of the inquiry include ascertaining the circumstances and causes of the tragic fire, to ascertain violations of laws, rules, other related stipulations on the part of the owner, tenant, unknown persons related to the building where the fire tragedy took place, according to documents seen by HT.

“The inquiry will also recommend action against erring individuals, agencies and officers,” an official said. It will also suggest remedial measures to prevent occurrence of such tragedies in future.

The Delhi Police and the civic body is also conducting separate investigations in the case.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the site on Saturday, announced that a magisterial inquiry will be ordered and announced ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of the victims and ₹50,000 for the injured.