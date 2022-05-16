Mundka fire: Magisterial inquiry instituted after LG approval
New Delhi: Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has approved the constitution of a magisterial inquiry under district magistrate (West) into Mundka fire incident which claimed at least 27 lives. The inquiry has to be completed within six weeks and it will ascertain lapses on the part of departments/agencies and the role of officers concerned, officials aware of the matter said.
The terms of reference of the inquiry include ascertaining the circumstances and causes of the tragic fire, to ascertain violations of laws, rules, other related stipulations on the part of the owner, tenant, unknown persons related to the building where the fire tragedy took place, according to documents seen by HT.
“The inquiry will also recommend action against erring individuals, agencies and officers,” an official said. It will also suggest remedial measures to prevent occurrence of such tragedies in future.
The Delhi Police and the civic body is also conducting separate investigations in the case.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the site on Saturday, announced that a magisterial inquiry will be ordered and announced ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of the victims and ₹50,000 for the injured.
From businessmen, bankers or vada pav sellers; how Puneites are bearing the brunt of inflation
PUNE People across income groups are bearing the brunt of the crisis as inflation reaches an eight-year high amid rising food and fuel prices due to various factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. One such is Ramchandra Pardeshi, 70, who has been selling vada-pav at Fakhri hills for nearly 25 years now.
Deoria solar plant to start power generation next month
A 40 MW solar plant set up in Deoria district with an investment of ₹250 crore will start power generation next month, a spokesman for the developer said. The Amplus Energy Solution Private Ltd, the developer, had signed a MoUs with the state government for ₹2,000 crore to set up solar plants with an aggregate capacity of 500 MW in the state.
Kejriwal to meet MLAs to discuss countering ‘bulldozer politics’
Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of the party's Delhi MLAs on Monday morning to discuss the ongoing alleged “bulldozer politics” by the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations, party leaders aware of the matter said. They said the AAP is looking to chart out a political counterstrategy. The meeting was earlier called on Saturday, but was postponed due to the Mundka fire tragedy.
BJP launches campaign against Delhi govt
New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta kickstarted the party's 'Pol Khol campaign' against the AAP government in Delhi on Sunday from the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, where a bypoll is due to be held. Senior BJP leaders said that the campaign will “expose” the AAP and its development model, which the AAP is trying to sell in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat after forming the government in Punjab.
Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Jarkhar Academy, Chachrari Centre win on Day 3
Jarkhar Hockey Academy, Chachrari Hockey Centre and Sahnewal Hockey Centre on Saturday registered victories in the senior and sub-junior competitions on Day 3 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village, Ludhiana. In the sub junior category encounter, Chachrari ousted Bagriya Hockey Centre Sangrur by 4-1. In the second sub-junior category clash, Jarkhar Academy defeated Jatana Hockey Centre by 6-1.
