Mundka fire: Owner of the building arrested, role of agencies under lens
NEW DELHI: The police on Sunday arrested Manish Lakra, the owner of the Mundka building where a devastating fire killed 27 people on Friday, police said.
Lakra, who was present in the four-storey building with his family when the incident took place, managed to escape, police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma said Lakra was on his way to Haridwar when he was arrested from Ghevra Mor on Delhi-Rohtak Road on Sunday morning. “Police teams were conducting raids to nab Lakra. He was arrested based on a tip-off that the Lakra was escaping the city,” Sharma said.
An investigator, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Lakra lived on the terrace of the building with his wife, two children and mother. They managed to escape by cutting a plastic sheet that separated the building with the adjacent one. People trapped on the floor below could not reach the terrace since the lone staircase in the building was on fire.
Also, the door to the terrace was locked from inside, the officer said adding that it was usually locked too since Lakra lived there.
“As soon as he (Lakra) realised that fire broke out, he and his family cut the plastic sheet and jumped to the next building,” the officer said. Police have seized the footage from a nearby CCTV camera to analyse the sequence of events.
DCP Sharma said Lakra was arrested alone, and that the location of his family members was not known. “He said he called his relatives when the fire broke out, and then shifted locations in Delhi and Haryana to evade arrest. He said he also slept at a temple,” the DCP said.
The DCP also said that role of everyone, including the civic agencies, will be probed to fix responsibility.“We will write to the civic agencies including the concerned municipal corporation and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) to explain relevant details. Their roles will be examined. A thorough investigation will be conducted and responsibility will be fixed,” Sharma said.
The police investigation so far has shown that Lakra did not get the mandatory police verification of his tenants -- Harish Goyal and his brother, Varun Goyal -- who were running a CCTV assembling unit in building. The Goel brothers have already been arrested.
The Goels who were present when the unit caught fire managed to escape the building on a crane that was roped in by locals to help rescue the people trapped inside the building. A second investigator, however, said that their father, 80, who was present in the building, could not step on to the crane, and have probably died.
The fire started at 4:40pm on Friday on the first floor. It quickly spread to the second floor where all 70 employees of the CCTV firm were present to attend a motivational lecture. Majority of the 27 dead, only eight of whom have been recognised so far, were women who worked at the unit.
Police have registered a case under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment, and common intention under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 304, 308, 120 and 34.
From businessmen, bankers or vada pav sellers; how Puneites are bearing the brunt of inflation
PUNE People across income groups are bearing the brunt of the crisis as inflation reaches an eight-year high amid rising food and fuel prices due to various factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. One such is Ramchandra Pardeshi, 70, who has been selling vada-pav at Fakhri hills for nearly 25 years now.
Deoria solar plant to start power generation next month
A 40 MW solar plant set up in Deoria district with an investment of ₹250 crore will start power generation next month, a spokesman for the developer said. The Amplus Energy Solution Private Ltd, the developer, had signed a MoUs with the state government for ₹2,000 crore to set up solar plants with an aggregate capacity of 500 MW in the state.
Kejriwal to meet MLAs to discuss countering ‘bulldozer politics’
Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of the party's Delhi MLAs on Monday morning to discuss the ongoing alleged “bulldozer politics” by the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations, party leaders aware of the matter said. They said the AAP is looking to chart out a political counterstrategy. The meeting was earlier called on Saturday, but was postponed due to the Mundka fire tragedy.
BJP launches campaign against Delhi govt
New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta kickstarted the party's 'Pol Khol campaign' against the AAP government in Delhi on Sunday from the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, where a bypoll is due to be held. Senior BJP leaders said that the campaign will “expose” the AAP and its development model, which the AAP is trying to sell in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat after forming the government in Punjab.
Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Jarkhar Academy, Chachrari Centre win on Day 3
Jarkhar Hockey Academy, Chachrari Hockey Centre and Sahnewal Hockey Centre on Saturday registered victories in the senior and sub-junior competitions on Day 3 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village, Ludhiana. In the sub junior category encounter, Chachrari ousted Bagriya Hockey Centre Sangrur by 4-1. In the second sub-junior category clash, Jarkhar Academy defeated Jatana Hockey Centre by 6-1.
