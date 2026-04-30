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Murder suspect held after encounter in northwest Delhi

Murder suspect held after encounter in northwest Delhi

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 05:40 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A murder suspect who allegedly uses minors to execute violent crimes was arrested after a brief encounter with police in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, officials said.

Murder suspect held after encounter in northwest Delhi

The accused, identified as Suraj alias Kake alias Kana, was apprehended near Prembari Pul early Wednesday, they said. He was wanted in a murder case registered a day earlier.

According to police, when signalled to stop, the accused abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape. "He suddenly turned back and fired at the police team at close range. The bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of a head constable, narrowly averting a serious injury," a senior officer said.

Police said the accused attempted to fire again, but his weapon malfunctioned, following which the team fired a warning shot and then shot him in the leg to neutralise the threat before apprehending him. He was later taken to hospital for treatment.

A country-made pistol, one live cartridge, empty shells and a stolen scooty were recovered from the spot, police said, adding that a separate case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act has been registered.

 
police encounter
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