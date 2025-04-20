Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mustafabad building collapse: ‘I’m in shock. How did this happen?’

ByHemani Bhandari, Snehil Sinha
Apr 20, 2025 02:08 AM IST

The removal of a load-bearing wall during recent renovation work likely caused the fatal collapse of a four-storey building, MCD officials said on Saturday.

A family almost wiped out, a sole breadwinner lost and three children left without a mother: HTreport the tragedy that scarred many

The approximately 20-year-old structure in gali number 3 crumbled early on Saturday morning. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
The approximately 20-year-old structure in gali number 3 crumbled early on Saturday morning. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

1st floor: Owner, 7 of his family dead

When the rescue operations began on Saturday morning, Mohammed Chand was the first to come out of the ill-fated building, unaware of his loss. As operations continued, he found out that only four of his family members were as fortunate as him.

Eight of his family members died in the tragedy.

The deceased included building owner Mohammed Tehsin, 60, who lived with his family of 12 on the first floor of the four-storey building in Gali No. 3 in Shakti Vihar of Mustafabad. A property dealer, Tehsin had four shops on the ground floor, of which he had occupied two to set up his office. He had rented out one of the shops where a tenant ran a meat shop.

On the three-room first floor, Tehsin lived with his wife Zeenat, 58 and nine other family members. These included their son Mohammed Nazeem, 30, his wife Shaina, 28, their three children Afreen, 4, Afhan, 2, and Anas, 6. The old couple’s younger son Chand, 25, his wife Chandni, 23, their kids, Shaan, 4, and Shanaya, 2, also lived on the same floor. Zeenat’s father Mohammed Ishaq, 75, was staying with the family for the last few days.

The only surviving members on Saturday morning were Zeenat, Chand and his two children. Tehsin’s eldest daughter-in-law and her kids escaped the mishap as they had gone to attend a wedding for few days.

Chand is now the only surviving son of Zeenat — Her eldest son Aas Mohammed was allegedly murdered during the February 2020 riots and his body was found in a drain a week later. “I lost my brother in riots and now I have lost my whole family... my wife too,” Chand said, still unable to grasp reality.

Chand, an e-rickshaw driver, said his father was a property dealer and the family has lived at the house for decades. He said all of his siblings were born and raised in this house, last reconstructed about 15 years ago, with the second and third floors added three-four years ago. “I don’t know what happened. My father was getting repair and construction work done on the ground floor. We had never expected that the building could fall,” he said.

“I am in shock. How did this happen?” Chand continued to mumble, while waiting at GTB Hospital for ambulances carrying the bodies of his deceased family members.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Mustafabad building collapse: ‘I’m in shock. How did this happen?’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On