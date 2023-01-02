‘My head hangs in shame’: Delhi L-G after woman dragged for 7 kms in Sultanpuri

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena Sunday expressed shock at the "monstrous insensitivity" of the perpetrators who – suspected to be under the influence of alcohol – hit a woman on her scooty and dragged her for nearl seven kilometres in Delhi's Sultanpuri.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, just a few hours into the new year. Police said five men have been arrested for causing death by negligence.

Reacting to the incident, Saxena said he has been monitoring the case and that all aspects of the case were being thoroughly looked into. "My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," he tweeted.

"Even as every possible support/help and beyond, to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let's together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society," he added.

Police found the woman’s body without clothes and with broken limbs, leading to suspicion that she was sexually assaulted and murdered. The police, however, said later that it appeared to be a case of causing death by rash and negligent driving.

“The body was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital in Mangolpuri, where it has been preserved at the mortuary,” special commissioner of police (law and order, zone 1) Deependra Pathak said.

The victim has been identified as a resident of Aman Vihar, and worked as a beautician at wedding functions and other such events. According to police, she was returning home from one such event when the accident took place.

The senior police official said that the woman’s leg got trapped in one of the wheels of the car when it hit her scooty. “As a result, she was dragged for around seven kilometres,” he said. The car was traced to its owner’s house in Rohini.

The victim’s family has alleged that she was sexually abused. “It was not at all an accident. What sort of accident is this when there was not even a single cloth on my daughter’s body. We want complete investigation,” her mother, Rekha Devi, said.

(With bureau inputs)

