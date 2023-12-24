close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / NABARD to hold three-day agri expo

NABARD to hold three-day agri expo

PTI |
Dec 24, 2023 07:24 PM IST

The expo to be held at Dilli Haat will see the participation of FPOs from 21 states, NABARD said in a statement.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will hold a three-day agri expo here to promote products from over 50 farmer-producer organizations (FPOs).

The exhibition aims to shed light on the incredible efforts and achievements of FPOs in transforming the agricultural landscape of India. (File)(PTI)
The exhibition will feature FPOs supported by NABARD and the Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC) under Government of India's flagship scheme of 10,000 FPOs who will be showcasing a wide range of organic and millet-based agri-products for sale, it said.

The exhibition aims to shed light on the incredible efforts and achievements of FPOs in transforming the agricultural landscape of India, it said.

As part of the ongoing commitment to revolutionizing agricultural commerce, the exhibition will also feature the onboarding of FPOs onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, it said.

