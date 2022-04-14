Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Najafgarh drain among hot spots of mosquito breeding in Delhi
delhi news

Najafgarh drain among hot spots of mosquito breeding in Delhi

The public health department of the civic body has launched 22 prosecutions in the last month against assistant engineers and junior engineers of Irrigation & Flood Control for allowing mosquito genic conditions in and around the drain, the south civic body said.
Najafgarh drain is emerging the biggest mosquito breeding hotspot in Delhi(Unsplash)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 03:13 AM IST
ByParas Singh, New Delhi

With an unusually high density of Culex mosquitoes being observed in the city, the South MCD has warned that the Najafgarh drain is emerging the biggest mosquito breeding hotspot due to lack of dredging, plenty of floating material and lack of flow in the biggest drain of the city.

The overall action taken report by the SDMC, a copy of which has been seen by HT, states that 144 legal notices have been issued to various stakeholders including government agencies.

“Drains, institutions and construction sites were checked and it was reported that agencies responsible for desilting and removal of hyacinth and floating material from drains and water bodies have not completed the task. We have also decided to intensify anti-larval spray along edges of drains and water bodies to destroy Culex mosquito breeding,” the south municipal corporation said.

Topics
mosquito dengue
